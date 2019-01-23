This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 23 January, 2019
Man City earn 10-0 aggregate victory to seal place in League Cup final

Sergio Aguero got the only goal against Burton Albion on the night.

By AFP Wednesday 23 Jan 2019, 9:37 PM
1 hour ago 2,844 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4456003
Manchester City's Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring.
Image: Mike Egerton
Manchester City's Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring.
Manchester City's Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring.
Image: Mike Egerton

MANCHESTER CITY COMPLETED the formality of sealing their place in the League Cup final with a 1-0 win at Burton on Wednesday that wrapped up a 10-0 aggregate triumph.

Pep Guardiola’s side had thrashed Burton 9-0 in the semi-final first leg earlier in January to effectively guarantee they would return to Wembley 12 months after winning the competition.

Inevitably, City took it easier on the third tier minnows this time and Sergio Aguero’s first half strike was the only goal of a low-key second leg.

City will play Tottenham or Chelsea in the final on February 24, with Spurs holding a 1-0 lead ahead of the second leg at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

Since losing at Leicester in the Premier League on December 26, City have won seven successive games in all competitions.

The English champions will continue their bid to win four major trophies this season when they face Burnley in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

With the tie all but over, Guardiola rested a host of players as he made eight changes against Nigel Clough’s team.

The City boss handed a debut to 18-year-old winger Ian Carlo Poveda while there were also starts for Aro Muric, Phil Foden, Philippe Sandler and Eric Garcia.

Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez and Fabian Delph were the established stars in the holders’ starting line-up.

City went in front after 25 minutes when superb long ball by De Bruyne picked out Mahrez on the right flank.

The Algeria winger cut the ball back to Aguero, who made no mistake with a first-time finish that flashed past Burton keeper Bradley Collins.

Ireland international Stephen Quinn started the match for the League One side, as did Limerick-born defender Damien McCrory.

© AFP 2019  

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy

