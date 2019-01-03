LIVE: Manchester City v Liverpool, Premier League

31 mins ago

So, Pep Guardiola has reshuffled his City defence for a game his side dare not lose, as Kyle Walker again drops to the bench.

Walker was also sidelined for City’s defeat to Leicester and victory over Southampton on Sunday after conceding a penalty in a shock 3-2 home defeat to Crystal Palace 12 days ago with Danilo keeping his place at right-back.

Aymeric Laporte moves over to left-back with captain Vincent Kompany starting alongside John Stones at the heart of the defence.

Kevin de Bruyne is only fit enough for a place on the bench with David Silva and Bernardo Silva bolstered by the return to fitness of Fernandinho at the base of the midfield.

By contrast, Klopp goes with his tried and trusted as Jordan Henderson and James Milner return in place of Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri from the side that thrashed Arsenal 5-1 on Saturday.

Indeed, goalkeeper Alisson Becker is the only change from the Liverpool side that lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in the Champions League final in May.