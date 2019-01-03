LIVE: Manchester City v Liverpool, Premier League

It’s the big one! Join us for live coverage of Thursday night’s mouthwatering showdown from the Etihad Stadium.
Liveblog
How are the nerves, Man City and Liverpool fans?
Just 15 minutes until kick-off — so just enough time to get your final pre-match predictions in.
AS IT STANDS: Man City will be hoping the turn of the year sparks an upturn in their recent form, after Pep Guardiola’s side suffered three defeats in seven games during the month of December to lose ground on Liverpool and Tottenham.
Liverpool, on the other hand, closed out 2018 by extending their unbeaten run to 20 matches, as they won seven straight games in December while scoring 22 goals in the process.
Liverpool have only won one of their last nine league visits to the Etihad Stadium (D3 L5), winning 4-1 in Jurgen Klopp’s first away game against Manchester City since taking over the Reds.
So, Pep Guardiola has reshuffled his City defence for a game his side dare not lose, as Kyle Walker again drops to the bench.
Walker was also sidelined for City’s defeat to Leicester and victory over Southampton on Sunday after conceding a penalty in a shock 3-2 home defeat to Crystal Palace 12 days ago with Danilo keeping his place at right-back.
Aymeric Laporte moves over to left-back with captain Vincent Kompany starting alongside John Stones at the heart of the defence.
Kevin de Bruyne is only fit enough for a place on the bench with David Silva and Bernardo Silva bolstered by the return to fitness of Fernandinho at the base of the midfield.
By contrast, Klopp goes with his tried and trusted as Jordan Henderson and James Milner return in place of Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri from the side that thrashed Arsenal 5-1 on Saturday.
Indeed, goalkeeper Alisson Becker is the only change from the Liverpool side that lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in the Champions League final in May.
The teams are in the house!
Pep Guardiola has lost more matches against Jurgen Klopp (seven) than he has against anyone else in his managerial career, although only two of those defeats have come in home games.
Which way do you see this one going?
TEAM NEWS: As for Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp has recalled Jordan Henderson and James Milner, with Fabinho and Shaqiri the players to drop out.
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, van Dijk, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Milner, Salah, Firmino, Mane.
Subs: Fabinho, Keita, Sturridge, Moreno, Lallana, Mignolet, Shaqiri.
TEAM NEWS: Hot off the press, here are how the sides line up tonight. Interesting selection from Guardiola, who makes a couple of changes, as John Stones starts alongside Aymeric Laporte and Vincent Kompany. Is it Laporte at left-back?
Man City: Ederson, Stones, Kompany, Laporte, Danilo, Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Silva, Sterling, Aguero, Sane.
Subs: Walker, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Otamendi, Gabriel Jesus, Muric.
It’s a freezing January night in Manchester, but the scene is set.
Good evening and welcome along to our live coverage of tonight’s Premier League showdown between Manchester City and Liverpool from the Etihad Stadium.
Pep Guardiola’s side were the undisputed champions last season, blitzing all around them to storm to the league title, but their crown is under serious threat as Liverpool bid to end their 28-year wait for domestic glory.
Nothing will be won or lost here tonight, but victory in Manchester for the Reds would move them 10 points ahead of City at the summit of the Premier League, after the champions endured a difficult Christmas period with defeats to Crystal Palace and Leicester.
Unbeaten in their 20 league outings this term, Liverpool are now title favourites after a thunderous first half of the campaign under Klopp, and genuine belief is rising on the red half of Merseyside.
It’s the big one, and we’re following it all live from 8pm. Stick with us!
