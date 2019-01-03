This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 3 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sane settles compelling top-of-the-table clash to cut Liverpool's lead to four

Liverpool could have ended the night 10 clear in the Premier League, but have been reeled right back in.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 3 Jan 2019, 9:56 PM
1 hour ago 13,992 Views 120 Comments
https://the42.ie/4422726
Stones clears off the line and through Salah's legs.
Image: Martin Rickett
Stones clears off the line and through Salah's legs.
Stones clears off the line and through Salah's legs.
Image: Martin Rickett

MANCHESTER CITY ENSURED the Premier League title race will again be a tight one as they reduced Liverpool’s lead to four points thanks to a 2-1 win over the leaders at the Etihad tonight.

An intense, high-tempo meeting between Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions and Jurgen Klopp’s leaders was settled by Leroy Sane’s superb 72nd-minute strike that went in off the post just eight minutes after Roberto Firmino’s header had cancelled out Sergio Aguero’s first-half blast.

Liverpool came agonisingly close to opening the scoring after 18 minutes as Mo Salah’s through ball unleashed Sadio Mane.

The Senegalese star’s shot beat Ederson, but not the post. Chaos reigned on the rebound however as John Stones smashed a clearance against his ‘keeper and hearts were in mouths around Manchester as the ball looped goalwards only for Stones to hook a clearance – improbably through Salah’s legs – mere centimetres before it crossed the line.

The opening goal came from a thunderous left-foot shot from Aguero, ghosting ahead of Dejan Lovren at the near post and steady a low cross brilliantly before spinning to fire into the roof of the net beyond Alisson to give City a 1-0 lead through half-time.

Liverpool showed their title credentials to force their way back into the game and earned an equaliser on 64 minutes. Trent Alexander-Arnold’s searching cross was met on the back post by Andy Robertson, who did enough to put the ball back across the face of goal where Firmino stooped to head home with 25 minutes on the clock.

Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League - Etihad Stadium Sane celebrates the winner. Source: Martin Rickett

Parity lasted just eight minutes for the Reds before Raheem Sterling raided space and slipped Sane a chance in the left of the area, where the German drove a low left-footed shot across Alisson and in off the base of the post.

Both sides had chances to give the game a fourth goal. Sterling and Aguero both appeared to need too much time to unleash a shot, the Argentine attempting to round Alisson before the ‘keeper blocked his shot. City survived another goalmouth scramble as Ederson failed to deal with a corner and the ball refused to drop kindly for a red shirt before Kompany headed clear.

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne look back on a memorable year for Irish rugby.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (120)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    FOOTBALL
    Eriksen future could be out of Tottenham's hands – Pochettino
    Eriksen future could be out of Tottenham's hands – Pochettino
    Southampton striker Austin charged by FA over 'abusive gesture' during Man City defeat
    Kompany: City v Liverpool not all-defining game
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Lukaku and Rashford on target as Man United make it four wins on the bounce under Solskjaer
    Lukaku and Rashford on target as Man United make it four wins on the bounce under Solskjaer
    As it happened: Newcastle United vs Man United, Premier League
    Sanchez set for United return and tipped to flourish under Solskjaer
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Sane settles compelling top-of-the-table clash to cut Liverpool's lead to four
    Sane settles compelling top-of-the-table clash to cut Liverpool's lead to four
    As it happened: Manchester City v Liverpool, Premier League
    'There’s still a long way to go' - Carragher insists title race not over if Liverpool beat Man City

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie