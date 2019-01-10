OLEKSANDR ZINCHENKO SAYS Manchester City wanted to score double figures as they thrashed Burton Albion 9-0 in the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-final.

Gabriel Jesus scored four times as City ran riot at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, League One side Burton humbled in the club’s first cup semi.

City put seven past Rotherham United in the FA Cup last time out but Zinchenko, also on target in the joint-biggest win of Pep Guardiola’s managerial career, craved even more goals.

“It’s the first time I’ve played in a win like this,” he told reporters. ”To be fair we scored a lot of goals, we wanted more, and our fans did too. We wished we could get 10, maybe next time.

“At half-time Pep said keep going in the same way, the same spirit and if we can score more.”

Zinchenko scored the fourth goal of City’s largest victory since 1987, but he denied suggestions he was not trying to find the net.

“Was my goal a cross?!” he joked. “A little respect please.”

Jesus has struggled for consistent form this season but the Brazil striker hit his second home hat-trick for City.

“I have never scored four before in my career,” he said.

“I am so happy for this. We played very well and with respect, that’s important.

“Players like me want to play more, to help the team, and we went out there to win.”

