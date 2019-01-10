This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 10 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We wished we could get 10, maybe next time'

Pep Guardiola recorded the joint-biggest win of his managerial career against Burton Albion, with Oleksandr Zinchenko wanting even more.

By The42 Team Thursday 10 Jan 2019, 12:10 AM
44 minutes ago 737 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4432382
Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko.
Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko.
Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko.

OLEKSANDR ZINCHENKO SAYS Manchester City wanted to score double figures as they thrashed Burton Albion 9-0 in the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-final.

Gabriel Jesus scored four times as City ran riot at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, League One side Burton humbled in the club’s first cup semi.

City put seven past Rotherham United in the FA Cup last time out but Zinchenko, also on target in the joint-biggest win of Pep Guardiola’s managerial career, craved even more goals.

“It’s the first time I’ve played in a win like this,” he told reporters. ”To be fair we scored a lot of goals, we wanted more, and our fans did too. We wished we could get 10, maybe next time.

“At half-time Pep said keep going in the same way, the same spirit and if we can score more.”

Zinchenko scored the fourth goal of City’s largest victory since 1987, but he denied suggestions he was not trying to find the net.

“Was my goal a cross?!” he joked. “A little respect please.”

Jesus has struggled for consistent form this season but the Brazil striker hit his second home hat-trick for City.

“I have never scored four before in my career,” he said.

“I am so happy for this. We played very well and with respect, that’s important.

“Players like me want to play more, to help the team, and we went out there to win.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    FOOTBALL
    Tuchel slams PSG arrogance after shock loss
    Tuchel slams PSG arrogance after shock loss
    'We wished we could get 10, maybe next time'
    Chelsea links to €55 million-rated Bournemouth star a 'huge compliment'
    CHELSEA
    'Eden Hazard is too good for this Chelsea team'
    'Eden Hazard is too good for this Chelsea team'
    Higuain could be on his way to the Premier League after Chelsea 'agree terms'
    As it happened: Tottenham vs Chelsea, Carabao Cup semi-final first leg
    LEINSTER
    'Big players rise to these big occasions': Leinster ready for toughest test
    'Big players rise to these big occasions': Leinster ready for toughest test
    A new Laochra Gael series, Jump Girls racing documentary, live rugby and soccer coverage
    Connacht confirm Kelleher departure amid reports of Leinster return
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Liverpool to recall Wales teenager early from loan spell
    Liverpool to recall Wales teenager early from loan spell
    Man City put 9 past Burton Albion to keep quadruple dream alive
    Defoe eager to create 'something special' with Gerrard at Rangers

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie