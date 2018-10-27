This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Saturday 27 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I'm just focused on playing at the moment' - Man-of-the-match Rice brushes aside England-Ireland questions

The 19-year-old has produced a series of impressive performance this season.

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 27 Oct 2018, 8:44 PM
33 minutes ago 1,598 Views 8 Comments
http://the42.ie/4310069
Image: Gareth Fuller
Image: Gareth Fuller

DECLAN RICE’S INTERNATIONAL future remains unclear after the youngster gave a man-of-the-match display during 10-man West Ham’s 1-1 draw away to Leicester this evening.

The 19-year-old has produced a series of impressive performance this season, garnering plenty of praise as a result, with BT Sport pundit Owen Hargreaves suggesting that every club in the Premier League would want the player, whose Hammers future remains uncertain with contract negotiations having stalled recently. 

Rice is also in the middle of an international tug of war with England and Ireland, having been capped in three friendly matches for the Boys in Green, before turning down call-ups for recent competitive fixtures.

And following another accomplished display, the talented teenager was asked again tonight about the ongoing uncertainty surrounding his international future.

His answer was predictably vague and brief: “I’m just focused on playing [for West Ham] at the moment,” he told BT Sport

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Another new job for Paul Lambert as Ipswich Town appoint ex-Celtic midfielder
    Another new job for Paul Lambert as Ipswich Town appoint ex-Celtic midfielder
    Eriksson returns to international management for the first time since 2010 World Cup
    'You lose against Juventus and they have 70% possession... Could you imagine that with Ferguson?'
    LIVERPOOL
    âHe has a broken thumb and plays with a braceâ: Klopp praises Mane for playing through the pain
    ‘He has a broken thumb and plays with a brace’: Klopp praises Mane for playing through the pain
    Salah and Mane instrumental as Liverpool go top of the Premier League
    As it happened: Liverpool v Cardiff, Premier League
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Helicopter crashes outside stadium following Leicester-West Ham Premier League game
    Helicopter crashes outside stadium following Leicester-West Ham Premier League game
    'I'm just focused on playing at the moment' - Man-of-the-match Rice brushes aside England-Ireland questions
    9 months on from horror injury, Ireland's James McCarthy returns

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie