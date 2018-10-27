'I'm just focused on playing at the moment' - Man-of-the-match Rice brushes aside England-Ireland questions

DECLAN RICE’S INTERNATIONAL future remains unclear after the youngster gave a man-of-the-match display during 10-man West Ham’s 1-1 draw away to Leicester this evening.

The 19-year-old has produced a series of impressive performance this season, garnering plenty of praise as a result, with BT Sport pundit Owen Hargreaves suggesting that every club in the Premier League would want the player, whose Hammers future remains uncertain with contract negotiations having stalled recently.

Rice is also in the middle of an international tug of war with England and Ireland, having been capped in three friendly matches for the Boys in Green, before turning down call-ups for recent competitive fixtures.

And following another accomplished display, the talented teenager was asked again tonight about the ongoing uncertainty surrounding his international future.

His answer was predictably vague and brief: “I’m just focused on playing [for West Ham] at the moment,” he told BT Sport.

