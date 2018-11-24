This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 24 November, 2018
United fire blanks as Mourinho's men left frustrated by Palace stalemate

The home side were booed off by sections of Old Trafford after dropping more points.

By The42 Team Saturday 24 Nov 2018, 5:02 PM
1 hour ago 3,839 Views 22 Comments
Lukaku reacts to a missed chance.
Image: Man Utd via Getty Images
Lukaku reacts to a missed chance.
Image: Man Utd via Getty Images

MANCHESTER UNITED DRIFTED further off the pace in the Premier League in a dispiriting 0-0 home draw with struggling Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Comfortably beaten in the Manchester derby a fortnight ago, Jose Mourinho’s men — now some 14 points adrift of leaders City — offered only a limp response as the Eagles secured their first point in 12 league visits to Old Trafford.

Roy Hodgson will feel his side should have taken more from the contest with Patrick van Aanholt and Andros Townsend culpable for poor misses either side of half-time.

But having avoided a third successive defeat, the visitors will be satisfied with having added to the pressure that continues to hang over Mourinho.

Though on top early, United were fortunate not to fall behind in the 25th minute as an unmarked Van Aanholt scuffed wide on the end of a counter-attack.

Chris Smalling next nodded past the far post from a Juan Mata free-kick, before Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial drew close-range saves from Wayne Hennessey.

Palace had the ball in the net moments before half-time, but Cheikhou Kouyate was adjudged to have strayed marginally offside in contesting the header with Victor Lindelof.

The visitors were more thankful to see the assistant’s flag raised 10 minutes after the interval as a tight call disallowed Romelu Lukaku’s follow-up finish to Ashley Young’s initial effort.

Mourinho turned to Marouane Fellaini for impact and the midfielder’s first act was to escape without caution for an ugly follow-through on Luka Milivojevic.

United were increasingly vulnerable and were given another reprieve when Townsend screwed his shot across the face of goal after squirming through a pair of challenges, before Hennessey’s smart save from a Lukaku header at the other end ensured the points were fittingly shared.   

The42 Team

