Tied down! Manchester United extend De Gea deal until 2020

The club have activated a one-year extension on his contract amid continued talks to agree a new longer-term deal

By The42 Team Thursday 29 Nov 2018, 2:22 PM
Staying put: De Gea.
MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE exercised their right to extend David de Gea’s contract for an additional year, tying the Spain international to Old Trafford until 2020.

The Spaniard signed a new four-year contract in September 2015, just days after a proposed move to Real Madrid was scuppered on transfer deadline day.

And as has been recent club policy, United included the ability for them to add a further year to the goalkeeper’s deal to hold onto him until the end of the 2019-20 season.

