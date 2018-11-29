Tied down! Manchester United extend De Gea deal until 2020

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE exercised their right to extend David de Gea’s contract for an additional year, tying the Spain international to Old Trafford until 2020.

The Spaniard signed a new four-year contract in September 2015, just days after a proposed move to Real Madrid was scuppered on transfer deadline day.

And as has been recent club policy, United included the ability for them to add a further year to the goalkeeper’s deal to hold onto him until the end of the 2019-20 season.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: