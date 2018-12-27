This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 27 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

‘Man United have spent £200m more than Klopp’

Liverpool are not buying success, insists Jamie Redknapp.

By The42 Team Thursday 27 Dec 2018, 9:28 PM
27 minutes ago 2,284 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4415718
Liverpool players warm up (file pic).
Image: Peter Byrne
Liverpool players warm up (file pic).
Liverpool players warm up (file pic).
Image: Peter Byrne

LIVERPOOL’S SPENDING IS not the reason they lead the Premier League title race, says Jamie Redknapp, with Manchester United having invested “nearly £200 million more over the last three seasons”.

Jurgen Klopp has been backed in recent windows with considerable funds, allowing him to make record-breaking moves for the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson.

Some impressive recruitment has helped to bring more quality and greater depth to the Anfield ranks, with the Reds reaping the rewards.

They are now six points clear of the chasing pack heading towards 2019, with Redknapp claiming careful management and player development has been as important as big-money additions.

The former Reds midfielder told the Daily Mail: “It is true that Klopp has been able to splash the cash in the last 12 months. Since January, Liverpool have spent more than £250 million on Virgil van Dijk, the Premier League’s best defender, Brazil’s No 1 goalkeeper Alisson and bolstered their midfield.

“But spending power alone is not why Liverpool lead the Premier League by six points at the season’s halfway stage.

“Manchester United have spent nearly £200m more than Klopp over the last three seasons and at no point have they looked like title contenders.

The Liverpool team who thrashed Benitez’s Newcastle 4-0 included an academy graduate, Trent Alexander-Arnold, an £8m left back, Andrew Robertson and Xherdan Shaqiri who — at £13m from Stoke — is proving to be one of the bargains of the summer.

“Klopp is a manager who not only has an eye for a good player but improves them, too. Mohamed Salah was not a 40-goal forward and a contender for the Ballon d’Or when he arrived at the club.

“Joe Gomez has been transformed into a first-choice centre half for England, a player who before his injury was keeping a World Cup finalist in Dejan Lovren out of the Liverpool team.

“Having left the comfort zone at Arsenal last season, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain looked a certainty for England’s World Cup squad before damaging knee ligaments in the Champions League semi-finals.

What is even more remarkable about Liverpool’s continued development under Klopp is that it has not been curtailed by the loss of their world-class playmaker, Philippe Coutinho.”

Having made their way to the summit, the Reds now have a couple of potentially pivotal fixtures approaching.

Klopp’s side are set to wrap up 2018 with a home date against Arsenal on Saturday, before then opening the New Year with a trip to Manchester City.

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne look back on a memorable year for Irish rugby.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    FOOTBALL
    'Ramsey is a great purchase' - Pirlo wants Juventus to sign Arsenal midfielder
    'Ramsey is a great purchase' - Pirlo wants Juventus to sign Arsenal midfielder
    Sarri blasts 'stupid' fans as Chelsea face fresh allegations of racist chanting
    Salah free to face Arsenal and Man City after avoiding FA diving charge
    LIVERPOOL
    ‘Man United have spent £200m more than Klopp’
    ‘Man United have spent £200m more than Klopp’
    At the halfway point of the Premier League season, is it Liverpool's title to lose?
    'I disliked the way that Klopp has treated me but I understand his situation'
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Ireland-linked attacker on target, as Southampton fall to Anderson-inspired West Ham
    Ireland-linked attacker on target, as Southampton fall to Anderson-inspired West Ham
    'It was tactical' - Arsenal boss defends Ozil half-time substitution
    'It must have been television gold for the watching millions. Was I ranting? Yes, I suppose I was'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie