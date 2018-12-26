LIVE: Manchester United v Huddersfield Town, Premier League

Join us for live coverage from Old Trafford, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes charge of his first home game as Man United interim boss.
Liveblog
Good afternoon and Merry Christmas! It’s one of the busiest sporting days of the year as nine Premier League games are down for this decision, and we’re bringing you all the coverage from Old Trafford as Manchester United host Huddersfield Town.
After a dream start to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s interim reign at Cardiff, the former United striker takes charge of his first game at the Theatre of Dreams on St Stephen’s Day.
United will be confident of picking up another confidence-boosting victory this afternoon against bottom-of-the-table Huddersfield, as Solskjaer bids to reverse the club’s fortunes following the departure of Jose Mourinho.
There’s a festive atmosphere around Old Trafford this afternoon, and we’re following all the action from 3pm. Stick with us through your turkey dinner!
Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:
About the author:
Contribute to this story:
Leave a commentcancel
Most Popular Today
|
1
|
RTÉ launches revamped Player after complaints about 'terrible service'
68,175 70
|
2
|
Fire services extinguish Christmas morning blaze at Kilkenny hotel
53,337 11
|
3
|
'Wasn't happy with the lack of pints': Visitors complain about Ireland's most popular tourist attractions
45,004 41
|
1
|
'Our pre-seasons were brutal. I’ve never gone through anything like it in my life'
31,160 2
|
2
|
Munster's Arno Botha and his dog Ben reunited for Christmas
25,145 22
|
3
|
'I've met a lot of people who threw away their livelihoods because of how addictive chess was'
19,660 15
Trending Tags
About Us
Corrections
TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie
Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.
News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.
Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.
Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode
Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie
COMMENTS (3)