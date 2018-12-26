LIVE: Manchester United v Huddersfield Town, Premier League

12 mins ago

Good afternoon and Merry Christmas! It’s one of the busiest sporting days of the year as nine Premier League games are down for this decision, and we’re bringing you all the coverage from Old Trafford as Manchester United host Huddersfield Town.

After a dream start to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s interim reign at Cardiff, the former United striker takes charge of his first game at the Theatre of Dreams on St Stephen’s Day.

United will be confident of picking up another confidence-boosting victory this afternoon against bottom-of-the-table Huddersfield, as Solskjaer bids to reverse the club’s fortunes following the departure of Jose Mourinho.

There’s a festive atmosphere around Old Trafford this afternoon, and we’re following all the action from 3pm. Stick with us through your turkey dinner!