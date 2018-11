TWO LAST-GASP goals saw Man United beat Juventus 2-1 in the Champions League in Turin tonight.

A stunning Cristiano Ronaldo effort put the hosts ahead, before the Red Devils hit back through Juan Mata and an Alex Sandro own goal.

The result means Jose Mourinho’s men reclaim second place in the group, after Valencia had temporarily gone ahead of them after prevailing against Young Boys earlier.

More to follow

