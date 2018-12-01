18-year-old Irish striker makes first Premier League start, as Southampton pile pressure on Mourinho

18-YEAR-OLD Ireland international Michael Obafemi was handed a full Premier League debut, as Southampton earned a 2-2 draw with Man United to increase pressure on under-fire manager Jose Mourinho.

The young Dublin-born attacker grabbed an assist for the opener, as the Saints stormed into a 2-0 lead.

However, goals from Romelu Lukaku and Ander Herrera before half-time salvaged a point for the under-performing Red Devils.

More to follow

