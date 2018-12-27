This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 27 December, 2018
'My ears blocked. I couldn't hear!' - Man United teen stunned by Old Trafford reception

Angel Gomes made his third Premier League appearance against Huddersfield.

By The42 Team Thursday 27 Dec 2018, 2:18 PM
1 hour ago 5,241 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4415149
Angel Gomes (file pic).
Angel Gomes (file pic).
Angel Gomes (file pic).

MAN UNITED’S ANGEL Gomes says he was temporarily deafened by the crowd at Old Trafford as he came off the bench in their 3-1 win over Huddersfield.

The 18-year-old replaced Juan Mata in the 80th minute of the St Stephen’s Day encounter, making just his third appearance for the Premier League side.

The home support gave a warm welcome to one of the club’s most promising academy stars and he admitted afterwards that he was taken aback by the atmosphere.

“Yes, it’s always nice to come on, especially when you are a young lad, following in the footsteps of the other players who are progressing and doing well,” Gomes told MUTV. 

“To come on and hear the crowd cheering you on was a great feeling for me.

My ears actually blocked! I couldn’t really hear, but, as soon as I got on, I felt at ease. The players helped me, they spoke to me and gave me instructions and I was fine from then on.”

“It is just the start, it was good. Me and [fellow youth star] Jimmy [Garner] travelled for the last game as well so to travel again was an added bonus and to get some minutes was great and I think United’s about bringing youth through and I think with the new manager and how things are going it is there for the taking really.”

The Red Devils were already 3-0 up by the time Gomes was brought on, so he was given some encouraging words by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before his first appearance of the season.

“He told me to enjoy myself, get on the pitch, come inside, get on the ball and get as many touches as I can and to enjoy the atmosphere. I tried to do that coming on and it was a great experience,“ he added.

It just the start and whichever team I play for – the reserves, in the Youth League or the first team, I will give it my all and I will take every opportunity as it comes.”

United have enjoyed a bright start under Solskjaer, having won both matches since the caretaker manager replaced Jose Mourinho, and Gomes is confident he and his team-mates will thrive under the former striker.

“He is a legend at the club. The fans will get behind him because the things he won with the club and how great of a player he was,” he added. “For the manger to come in and for me to learn from a manager like Solskjaer is great and the other younger lads too because growing up we were all watching him. It is a great feeling.”

    
