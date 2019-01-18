This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 18 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man United unlikely to make January signings with McTominay set to stay put

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested that there will be no movement in or out of Old Trafford before the transfer deadline passes.

By The42 Team Friday 18 Jan 2019, 10:28 AM
2 hours ago 2,925 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4446797
United boss Solskjaer.
United boss Solskjaer.
United boss Solskjaer.

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER is “not sure we’re going to see any movement” at Manchester United during the January transfer window.

The Red Devils continue to be linked with a host of names prior to the winter deadline passing at the end of the month.

Defensive additions are considered by many to still be required, with a long-running search for reinforcements in that area continuing to generate talk of possible moves for the likes of Inter star Milan Skriniar and Napoli centre-half Kalidou Koulibaly.

Solskjaer, though, has suggested that there will be no incomings at Old Trafford.

He has also cast doubt over a possible loan for Scott McTominay, with the Scotland international midfielder having been linked with a switch to Celtic.

Solskjaer said: “Scott is working hard, he’s a young boy I still believe in. We’re working on his contract.

“With the injuries of [Marouane] Fellaini as well and the squad we have, I’m not sure we’re going to see any movement.”

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers had told reporters of the McTominay talk when quizzed about his reported interest: “He’s a very good young player. When he broke into the team at Manchester United, I think he showed that. He’s a fantastic talent, but there’s nothing more to say.”

Manchester United v Watford - Premier League - Old Trafford United youngster Scott McTominay. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

With that mooted deal looking unlikely and United seemingly in no rush to bolster their ranks, it could be a quiet month for the Red Devils.

Pressed again on whether he expects anything to be done, Solskjaer added: “No, not really.”

If no efforts are made to strengthen the playing staff at United, then speculation regarding the managerial position is likely to rage on.

Six successive victories have put Solskjaer in contention for an extended stay, amid rumours of possible contract talks, and the Norwegian has reiterated his happiness in what remains an interim role for now.

He said: “I love it to be fair, and I have to say I look forward to getting up in the morning to start work again.

“I always do in football. Molde, Cardiff, I love working with people, trying to improve people and here you want to go to bed at night.

“I’m still in the hotel but I’ve found a place and won’t be too long. I’ve been driving around a bit and finding my bearings, I’ve met mates so it’s not like I’m on my own.”

Solskjaer, who will be going in search of a seventh straight victory when United play host to Brighton on Saturday, added to MUTV: “If you want to work in football this is the place to be and you have to enjoy it.

“Of course there’s pressure ,that’s part of the job and the responsibility. I have been here before, 11 years as a player and four as a coach, this time around.

“It might be five months and leave the reigns to someone else. I will enjoy the time I’m here.”

Ahead of the final weekend of European pool games, Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey look at what each of the provinces can expect, and who impressed last weekend:


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    'We have no doubt' - Barca unconcerned about player ineligibility accusations
    'We have no doubt' - Barca unconcerned about player ineligibility accusations
    Henry says going head-to-head with Vieira on the line 'felt really weird'
    Lampard slams Bielsa's 'spying' presentation which publicly explored his tactics at Derby
    IRELAND
    Aki insists he's 'a cog in the wheel' as he aims to build on stellar first year of international rugby
    Aki insists he's 'a cog in the wheel' as he aims to build on stellar first year of international rugby
    Ireland to face Bulgaria and New Zealand in Dublin as FAI confirm 2019 friendlies
    Leinster openside Van der Flier in impressive form as Six Nations looms
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Free agent Giuseppe Rossi delighted to be welcomed back to Man United
    Free agent Giuseppe Rossi delighted to be welcomed back to Man United
    Fabinho prepared to fill in at centre-back after becoming a regular for Liverpool
    Kane injury cannot be excuse for Tottenham - Pochettino
    CONNACHT
    Friend introduces new mentor programme to aid player development at Connacht
    Friend introduces new mentor programme to aid player development at Connacht
    'A great day for them and a great day for Connacht': Friend salutes international call-ups
    The West reawakens, 'unlucky' Byrne misses out and Schmidt's 30 reserves

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie