LIVE: Man United vs Arsenal, Premier League

Under pressure with just one Premier League win in four games, Man United welcome Arsenal to Old Trafford.
Liveblog
Oh, go on then. For the night that’s in it…Source: things4cheap/YouTube
Ah, Roy and Patrick used to love these nights. Statisticians say there’s been a 76% reduction in “meaty challenges” in games between Man United and Arsenals since 2005. A shocking decline.
Man United v Arsenalpic.twitter.com/3riIGZupBe— Classic Football Shirts (@classicshirts) December 5, 2018
Right, with half an hour to go before we get underway, how do we see tonight’s clash unfolding? Let us know below!
Poll Results:
It was a sublime London derby win for Arsenal on Sunday. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is in the form of his life and currently leads the Premier League top scorers charts with 10 goals in 14 games. He will take some stopping tonight.Source: Arsenal/YouTube
On the omission of Pogba and Lukaku, Mourinho has said: “You know, technical and tactical decisions. We’re going to play with Lingard, Rashford and Martial. We did that before against Young Boys. We were not successful with the goals we wanted to score but we were happy with the situations we were able to create. We believe the combination of these three young, fast, creative players … we believe in their dynamic and appetite.”
📍 Old Trafford— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) December 5, 2018
Let's get back to work 👊 pic.twitter.com/j0tHhSOh19
Eric Bailly making his return to Man United’s starting XI might be the second most interesting aspect to the side’s starting XI tonight as both Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku have been dropped.
Jose Mourinho has made a grand total of seven changes to the side which clawed to a 2-2 draw with struggling Southampton at the weekend, a game which saw Ireland striker Michael Obafemi register his first ever Premier League assist.
Marcos Rojo also makes his return at the back tonight. It’s his first appearance of the season and his first taste of any sort of senior football since Argentina exited the World Cup at the hands of France at the end of June.
For Arsenal, Unai Emery has made two changes to the side which handed Tottenham a 4-2 London derby defeat on Sunday – Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Granit Xhaka making way. The Gunners are seeking their first win at Old Trafford in 12 years here tonight.
So, tonight’s teams will line out as:
Man United: De Gea; Bailly, Smalling, Rojo; Dalot, Herrera, Matic,
Lingard, Darmian; Martial, Rashford.
Substitutes: Pogba, Mata, Lukaku, Romero, Valencia, Fellaini, McTominay.
Arsenal: Leno; Papastathopoulos, Mustafi, Holding; Bellerin, Torreira, Guendouzi, Ramsey, Kolasinac; Iwobi, Aubameyang.
Substitutes: Cech, Elneny, Mkhitaryan, Lacazette, Lichtsteiner, Maitland-Niles, Nketiah.
Here's how #MUFC line up for #MUNARS...— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 5, 2018
Head to our official app for minute-by-minute updates: https://t.co/5Ab1IkVQX3 pic.twitter.com/ba9vFNN61H
🔢 Our starting XI once more: Leno, Bellerin, Sokratis, Mustafi, Holding, Kolasinac, Torreira, Guendouzi, Ramsey, Iwobi, Aubameyang#MUNARS pic.twitter.com/qiTqF4yqbt— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) December 5, 2018
Let’s get started with the team news…
Hello! And welcome to our minute-by-minute coverage of tonight’s mouthwatering clash between Man United and Arsenal. There have been some unforgettable thrillers in this fixture down through the years and, at the height of the Ferguson-Wenger eras, there was absolutely no love lost between these two bitter rivals.
Rivals in no way geographically, but rivals none the less. These are historically two Premier League giants and with zero league titles between them over the last five years, the two sides are a lot closer pound-for-pound than in any time in recent memory.
Under Unai Emery, the Gunners have looked a new side entirely — fresher, bolder, more invigorated. They have nine wins from 14 league games this season and are an impressive eight points and four places above their advisories before kick-off tonight.
If Arsenal are a side seemingly on the rise, then Jose Mourinho’s United are anything but. One bad result can constitute a crisis these days in football and more often than not the flames around the Portuguese manager are overblown and over-dramatised.
But it cannot be denied or avoided that his side are deeply struggling at the moment. United are currently 19 points behind league leaders Manchester City and without a positive result at Old Trafford tonight that fact will not change an inch.
With rumours of discontent within the United camp, a side struggling to live up to their pre-season billing as title contenders and a revamped Arsenal side in their sights tonight, it is a crucial and pivotal game for the hosts.
Kick-off is coming up at 8.00pm. Strap yourselves in!
Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:
COMMENTS (14)