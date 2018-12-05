LIVE: Man United vs Arsenal, Premier League

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 5 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

5,598 Views 14 Comments
Share

Ah, Roy and Patrick used to love these nights. Statisticians say there’s been a 76% reduction in “meaty challenges” in games between Man United and Arsenals since 2005. A shocking decline.

Right, with half an hour to go before we get underway, how do we see tonight’s clash unfolding? Let us know below!


Poll Results:





It was a sublime London derby win for Arsenal on Sunday. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is in the form of his life and currently leads the Premier League top scorers charts with 10 goals in 14 games. He will take some stopping tonight.

Source: Arsenal/YouTube

On the omission of Pogba and Lukaku, Mourinho has said: “You know, technical and tactical decisions. We’re going to play with Lingard, Rashford and Martial. We did that before against Young Boys. We were not successful with the goals we wanted to score but we were happy with the situations we were able to create. We believe the combination of these three young, fast, creative players … we believe in their dynamic and appetite.”

Eric Bailly making his return to Man United’s starting XI might be the second most interesting aspect to the side’s starting XI tonight as both Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku have been dropped.

Jose Mourinho has made a grand total of seven changes to the side which clawed to a 2-2 draw with struggling Southampton at the weekend, a game which saw Ireland striker Michael Obafemi register his first ever Premier League assist.

Marcos Rojo also makes his return at the back tonight. It’s his first appearance of the season and his first taste of any sort of senior football since Argentina exited the World Cup at the hands of France at the end of June.

For Arsenal, Unai Emery has made two changes to the side which handed Tottenham a 4-2 London derby defeat on Sunday – Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Granit Xhaka making way. The Gunners are seeking their first win at Old Trafford in 12 years here tonight.

So, tonight’s teams will line out as:

Man United: De Gea; Bailly, Smalling, Rojo; Dalot, Herrera, Matic,
Lingard, Darmian; Martial, Rashford.

Substitutes: Pogba, Mata, Lukaku, Romero, Valencia, Fellaini, McTominay.

Arsenal: Leno; Papastathopoulos, Mustafi, Holding; Bellerin, Torreira, Guendouzi, Ramsey, Kolasinac; Iwobi, Aubameyang.

Substitutes: Cech, Elneny, Mkhitaryan, Lacazette, Lichtsteiner, Maitland-Niles, Nketiah.

Let’s get started with the team news…

Hello! And welcome to our minute-by-minute coverage of tonight’s mouthwatering clash between Man United and Arsenal. There have been some unforgettable thrillers in this fixture down through the years and, at the height of the Ferguson-Wenger eras, there was absolutely no love lost between these two bitter rivals.

Rivals in no way geographically, but rivals none the less. These are historically two Premier League giants and with zero league titles between them over the last five years, the two sides are a lot closer pound-for-pound than in any time in recent memory.

Under Unai Emery, the Gunners have looked a new side entirely — fresher, bolder, more invigorated. They have nine wins from 14 league games this season and are an impressive eight points and four places above their advisories before kick-off tonight.

Manchester United v Arsenal - Premier League - Old Trafford Source: Mike Egerton

If Arsenal are a side seemingly on the rise, then Jose Mourinho’s United are anything but. One bad result can constitute a crisis these days in football and more often than not the flames around the Portuguese manager are overblown and over-dramatised.

But it cannot be denied or avoided that his side are deeply struggling at the moment. United are currently 19 points behind league leaders Manchester City and without a positive result at Old Trafford tonight that fact will not change an inch.

With rumours of discontent within the United camp, a side struggling to live up to their pre-season billing as title contenders and a revamped Arsenal side in their sights tonight, it is a crucial and pivotal game for the hosts.

Kick-off is coming up at 8.00pm. Strap yourselves in!

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    FOOTBALL
    Pele on Neymar: 'The God of football gave you the gift. What you do complicates it'
    Pele on Neymar: 'The God of football gave you the gift. What you do complicates it'
    Guardiola confident in City's operations amid Uefa probe into alleged financial fair play breaches
    Perez at the double for West Ham, while Bournemouth secure long-awaited win
    EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
    Contepomi: 'Leinster are not the Barcelona of rugby - we have a lot to improve'
    Contepomi: 'Leinster are not the Barcelona of rugby - we have a lot to improve'
    'Just being on the safe side': Halfpenny out of Ulster clash due to concussion
    Munster and Connacht make changes to their European squads
    LEINSTER
    England not ruling out approach to re-hire Leinster coach Stuart Lancaster
    England not ruling out approach to re-hire Leinster coach Stuart Lancaster
    Kearney: 'I'm going to play after the World Cup but no further down the road as to where'
    Injuries mount for Leinster but strength in depth softens the blow ahead of Bath
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    LIVE: Man United vs Arsenal, Premier League
    LIVE: Man United vs Arsenal, Premier League
    Southampton appoint Austrian Hasenhuttl as manager after sacking Hughes
    Ex-Man United CEO heads Newcastle takeover consortium as Ashley confirms he plans to sell up

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie