LIVE: Man United vs Bournemouth, Premier League

GOOOOOOOOOAAAAAL! Man United are ahead with just four minutes on the clock at Old Trafford. Marcus Rashford breaks out the Fifa Street 2 skills, leaving one man for dead before beating another with a Ronaldinho-inspired elastico, finally crossing into the box. His pass picks out Paul Pogba, who duly dispatches the ball into an empty net. 

3Mins

Man United enjoying early spells of possession here. It yields a free-kick which Ashley Young swings into the area looking for Nemanja Matic, but it floats over everybody’s head and out for a goal kick.

He’s the miracle worker with a million dollar smile.

Right, with half an hour to go before we get underway, how do we see this one going? Let us know below!


Poll Results:





So, today’s teams will line out as:

Manchester United: De Gea; Young, Bailly, Lindelof, Shaw; Matic, Herrera, Pogba; Lingard, Rashford, Martial.

Substitutes:  Romero, Jones, Darmian, Pereira, Fellaini, Mata, Lukaku.

Bournemouth: Begovic; Rico, Cook, Ake; Ibe, Stanislas, Brooks, Surman, Daniels; King, Wilson.

Substitutes: Boruc, Simpson, Mings, Lerma, Fraser, Mousset, Defoe.

Bournemouth sit happily mid-table in 12th spot at the moment, but will still be licking their wounds following a 5-0 drubbing on St Stephen’s Day at the hands of ever so briefly title challengers Tottenham.

United required a stoppage time winner from Marcus Rashford in the 92nd minute to secure that 2-1 win at the Vitality the last time these sides met, and you can say with some degree of certainty that Eddie Howe’s side will provide a sterner test than Cardiff and Huddersfield.

In team news Solskjaer welcomes back Romelu Lukaku, but there is no place in his starting XI for the out-of-form Belgian striker. He takes a spot on the bench, while Alexis Sanchez is not yet fit enough for a place in the match-day squad.

It’s a front three of Lingard, Martial and Rashford leading the line up top, with the trio enjoying 16 goals between them so far this season.

Let’s get started with the team news…

Hello! And welcome to our minute-by-minute coverage of this afternoon’s late kick-off in the Premier League between Manchester Untied and Bournemouth.

It’s been a dream start to life in the Old Trafford hot-seat for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Thrown in at the deep end following the dramatic departure of Jose Mourinho, the former United striker has secured back-to-back wins and brought a sense of joy and excitement back for supporters.

There does need to be some perspective with those results. Solskjaer’s men have beaten Cardiff (16th) and Huddersfield (20th), scoring eight goals and conceding two. But an unquantifiable sense of renewal and, for want of a better word, ‘fun’, has returned to Old Trafford over the last fortnight.

Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth suffered a 2-1 defeat when these sides met back in November, and Solskjaer will be hoping for a similar outcome here today if he is to make it three wins on the bounce and help inject some more life into United’s hopes of competing for a top four finish.

Kick-off is coming up in an hour’s time at 4.30pm.

