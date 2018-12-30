LIVE: Man United vs Bournemouth, Premier League

53 mins ago

Bournemouth sit happily mid-table in 12th spot at the moment, but will still be licking their wounds following a 5-0 drubbing on St Stephen’s Day at the hands of ever so briefly title challengers Tottenham.

United required a stoppage time winner from Marcus Rashford in the 92nd minute to secure that 2-1 win at the Vitality the last time these sides met, and you can say with some degree of certainty that Eddie Howe’s side will provide a sterner test than Cardiff and Huddersfield.

In team news Solskjaer welcomes back Romelu Lukaku, but there is no place in his starting XI for the out-of-form Belgian striker. He takes a spot on the bench, while Alexis Sanchez is not yet fit enough for a place in the match-day squad.

It’s a front three of Lingard, Martial and Rashford leading the line up top, with the trio enjoying 16 goals between them so far this season.