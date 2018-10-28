This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 28 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Anthony Martial strike proves decisive as Man United secure back-to-back home wins in the Premier League

Goals from Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial saw Jose Mourinho’s men defeat Everton at Old Trafford.

By AFP Sunday 28 Oct 2018, 6:50 PM
1 hour ago 5,088 Views 21 Comments
http://the42.ie/4310847
Anthony Martial celebrates scoring for Man United.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Anthony Martial celebrates scoring for Man United.
Anthony Martial celebrates scoring for Man United.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

MANCHESTER UNITED EASED the pressure on manager Jose Mourinho by seeing off Everton 2-1 at Old Trafford on Sunday, as Chelsea leapfrogged Manchester City into second with a 4-0 thrashing of Burnley.

Arsenal’s 11-game winning run was finally ended, though, as two Luka Milivojevic penalties earned Crystal Palace a much-needed point in a 2-2 draw at Selhurst Park.

Sunday’s action on the field was overshadowed by the ongoing investigation into the helicopter crash on Saturday evening that is feared to have killed Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

A minute’s reflection both in honour of Remembrance Sunday and the crash was held before kick-off at all three matches.

Manchester United v Everton - Premier League - Old Trafford Juan Mata battles for the ball alongside Everton forward Bernard. Source: David Davies

There was an even more poignant scene at Old Trafford as the 12 Thai boys rescued from an underground cave in July were in attendance and given a rousing reception by supporters.

United’s fifth defeat of the season to Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday had put Mourinho’s position in peril once more.

But he got the slice of luck he needed when Paul Pogba’s penalty was saved by England number one Jordan Pickford, but rolled kindly back into the Frenchman’s path to slot home the opener.

The United fans still weren’t happy with Pogba, though, as he received jeers for his laboured run-up to the spot-kick.

Pogba made some amends as it was from his pass Anthony Martial curled home a fine second four minutes into the second half.

However, another sloppy pass from Pogba helped get Everton back in the game as Gylfi Sigurdsson scored from the penalty spot after Chris Smalling chopped down Richarlison.

© – AFP 2018

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Luis Suarez scores hat-trick as Barcelona humiliate Real Madrid in electric El Clasico
    Luis Suarez scores hat-trick as Barcelona humiliate Real Madrid in electric El Clasico
    Robbie Brady plays first game in 10 months but Burnley suffer heavy defeat against Chelsea
    Milivojevic scores 83rd-minute equaliser as Arsenal's winning run ends at 11 games
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Anthony Martial strike proves decisive as Man United secure back-to-back home wins in the Premier League
    Anthony Martial strike proves decisive as Man United secure back-to-back home wins in the Premier League
    As it happened: Man United vs Everton, Premier League
    'Why not return?': Fabregas refusing to rule out Arsenal move as Chelsea contract runs down
    LEAGUE OF IRELAND
    'The Phibsboro Flop': When Pele came to Dublin and was ripped to shreds by the press
    'The Phibsboro Flop': When Pele came to Dublin and was ripped to shreds by the press
    Derry City part company with Kenny Shiels following dismal league campaign
    Dundalk dominance, Ireland call-ups and teenage transfers: Our League of Ireland writers' review

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie