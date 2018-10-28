Anthony Martial strike proves decisive as Man United secure back-to-back home wins in the Premier League

MANCHESTER UNITED EASED the pressure on manager Jose Mourinho by seeing off Everton 2-1 at Old Trafford on Sunday, as Chelsea leapfrogged Manchester City into second with a 4-0 thrashing of Burnley.

Arsenal’s 11-game winning run was finally ended, though, as two Luka Milivojevic penalties earned Crystal Palace a much-needed point in a 2-2 draw at Selhurst Park.

Sunday’s action on the field was overshadowed by the ongoing investigation into the helicopter crash on Saturday evening that is feared to have killed Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

A minute’s reflection both in honour of Remembrance Sunday and the crash was held before kick-off at all three matches.

Juan Mata battles for the ball alongside Everton forward Bernard. Source: David Davies

There was an even more poignant scene at Old Trafford as the 12 Thai boys rescued from an underground cave in July were in attendance and given a rousing reception by supporters.

United’s fifth defeat of the season to Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday had put Mourinho’s position in peril once more.

But he got the slice of luck he needed when Paul Pogba’s penalty was saved by England number one Jordan Pickford, but rolled kindly back into the Frenchman’s path to slot home the opener.

The United fans still weren’t happy with Pogba, though, as he received jeers for his laboured run-up to the spot-kick.

Pogba made some amends as it was from his pass Anthony Martial curled home a fine second four minutes into the second half.

However, another sloppy pass from Pogba helped get Everton back in the game as Gylfi Sigurdsson scored from the penalty spot after Chris Smalling chopped down Richarlison.

© – AFP 2018

