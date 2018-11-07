Man Utd's inability to perform for 90 minutes baffles Giggs

RYAN GIGGS CLAIMS to have been “really impressed” by Manchester United over recent weeks, but admits an inability to perform for 90 minutes has left him frustrated and puzzled.

The Red Devils have endured a disjointed start to their 2018-19 campaign, with inconsistency posing problems on an individual and collective level.

There have been signs of encouragement, such as a dramatic win over Newcastle and back-to-back Premier League victories over Everton and Bournemouth, but plenty of questions remain.

Giggs considers the lack of a complete performance to be among the most pressing of those, with Mourinho needing to find a way of getting his players to produce from the first whistle to the last.

The United legend, speaking in his role as Wales boss ahead of the next international break, said of a frustrating 2018-19 campaign at Old Trafford: “I’ve been really impressed with United in the last four or five games, especially second half.

“But I don’t know what it is. As a United fan you are scratching your head.

“Bournemouth on Saturday were brilliant in the first half, but United were brilliant in the second half. It’s just putting that 90 minutes together.

“They have proven they can give anyone a game, but if you don’t turn up for 45 minutes you will not win.

“You have to turn up for 90 minutes and United have the players.”

United will need to be close to their best in their next outing if they are to take anything from it.

A testing trip to Juventus is the challenge facing Mourinho’s men in midweek, with the Red Devils going in search of a first Champions League victory since matchday one.

They have dropped points at home to Valencia and Juve in their last two European fixtures, with the Bianconeri dominating at Old Trafford despite only picking up a narrow 1-0 win.

Giggs concedes that United were not good enough in that contest, but is expecting a better showing from Paul Pogba and Co in Turin.

He added: “They were second best the other week, but I think it will be closer on Wednesday.”

United head to Italy sat second in Group H, with a home date against Young Boys and a visit to Valencia still to come.