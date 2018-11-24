This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
11,290 Views 5 Comments
Palace have the ball in the net for what is arguably a Lindelof own goal. But it’s ruled out for offside. 

43Mins

Paul Pogba is not having a good game. He’s giving the ball away seemingly every time he has it and his first touch is poor. 

36Mins

West Ham 0 Man City 3 Leroy Sane’s scored another for Sane and City are showing no sentiment in today’s meeting with their former boss. 

34Mins

Liverpool are still scoreless at Vicarage Road; Fulham have just equalised against Southampton at home and Brighton are beating Leicester 1-0 in the Tinkerman’s first game. 

30Mins

Great saves from Wayne Hennessy. 

Ashley Young puts in a good ball which Lingard hots first time. The Welsh keeper makes a fine stop though, before Lukaku has another go. Hennessy saves that too. 

27Mins

Let off for United! 

Great counter attack from Palace, with Zaha in the middle of it again. The Ivory Coast international held off Matic, played a one-two and then squares for Van Aanholt, who fluffs the chance. 

21Mins

West Ham 0 Man City 2 Raheem Sterling has doubled the champions’ lead in East London. City are a machine. 

21Mins

Oooh, very close from Wilf Zaha! Lingard played a loose ball into the middle of the park and Alex Ferguson’s last signing was able to get a shot away. Just wide. 

14Mins

West Ham 0 Man City 1 David Silva has scored after 11 minutes at the London Stadium.

9Mins

Lukaku does well again on the halfway line and he sets Lingard free. Luka Milivojevic cynically takes down the England man and picks up an early booking. 

6Mins

Matic plays in Martial on the left but the ball won’t drop for him quick enough and he’s smothered out. 

4Mins

Bright start from the hosts at Old Trafford. Lukaku wins a header on the edge of the box and knocks it down for Lingard. 

It’s one of those balls that’s just asking to be hit. Lingard smashes it against a Palace defender, whereas the rest of us would be retrieving the ball from the next astro pitch. 

We’re up and running… 

The Stone Roses’ This Is the One plays and the teams file out to the middle of the pitch. This game is the Irish 3pm broadcast on Sky, incidentally. 

Boyzone are back on the Late Late and Mick McCarthy is Ireland manager; expect to see the Sharpey Shuffle at Old Trafford today.

After a memorable international break, we get back to focusing on the Premier League today with some big hitters out at 3pm. 

We’ll keep an eye — mainly on Man Utd v Crystal Palace — but will keep you across everything else too. 

ko3

