Man City are in action at 3pm too unusually. We’ll keep an eye on it all.
We’re back up and running at Old Trafford.
Half-time: Man Utd 0 Crystal Palace 0
Palace have the ball in the net for what is arguably a Lindelof own goal. But it’s ruled out for offside.
Paul Pogba is not having a good game. He’s giving the ball away seemingly every time he has it and his first touch is poor.
West Ham 0 Man City 3 Leroy Sane’s scored another for Sane and City are showing no sentiment in today’s meeting with their former boss.
Liverpool are still scoreless at Vicarage Road; Fulham have just equalised against Southampton at home and Brighton are beating Leicester 1-0 in the Tinkerman’s first game.
Great saves from Wayne Hennessy.
Ashley Young puts in a good ball which Lingard hots first time. The Welsh keeper makes a fine stop though, before Lukaku has another go. Hennessy saves that too.
Let off for United!
Great counter attack from Palace, with Zaha in the middle of it again. The Ivory Coast international held off Matic, played a one-two and then squares for Van Aanholt, who fluffs the chance.
West Ham 0 Man City 2 Raheem Sterling has doubled the champions’ lead in East London. City are a machine.
Oooh, very close from Wilf Zaha! Lingard played a loose ball into the middle of the park and Alex Ferguson’s last signing was able to get a shot away. Just wide.
West Ham 0 Man City 1 David Silva has scored after 11 minutes at the London Stadium.
Lukaku does well again on the halfway line and he sets Lingard free. Luka Milivojevic cynically takes down the England man and picks up an early booking.
Matic plays in Martial on the left but the ball won’t drop for him quick enough and he’s smothered out.
Bright start from the hosts at Old Trafford. Lukaku wins a header on the edge of the box and knocks it down for Lingard.
It’s one of those balls that’s just asking to be hit. Lingard smashes it against a Palace defender, whereas the rest of us would be retrieving the ball from the next astro pitch.
We’re up and running…
The Stone Roses’ This Is the One plays and the teams file out to the middle of the pitch. This game is the Irish 3pm broadcast on Sky, incidentally.
Here’s the Liverpool line-up for the visit to Watford:
And here’s Mourinho explaining that selection:
Here’s the United team;
Pogba, Mata and Lukaku are all back in.
Boyzone are back on the Late Late and Mick McCarthy is Ireland manager; expect to see the Sharpey Shuffle at Old Trafford today.
After a memorable international break, we get back to focusing on the Premier League today with some big hitters out at 3pm.
We’ll keep an eye — mainly on Man Utd v Crystal Palace — but will keep you across everything else too.
