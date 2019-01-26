This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 26 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kevin Long nets own goal as Man City hit Burnley for five in FA Cup hammering

Kevin De Bruyne’s goal was the pick of the bunch in a dominant FA Cup win for Manchester City.

By The42 Team Saturday 26 Jan 2019, 5:12 PM
1 hour ago 1,079 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4461356
Kevin De Bruyne celebrates with team-mates at the Etihad.
Image: Dave Thompson
Kevin De Bruyne celebrates with team-mates at the Etihad.
Kevin De Bruyne celebrates with team-mates at the Etihad.
Image: Dave Thompson

IRELAND DEFENDER KEVIN Long scored an own goal on Saturday afternoon as Manchester City swept Burnley aside to maintain their fight for silverware on four fronts with a 5-0 FA Cup fourth-round triumph.

Pep Guardiola described talk of City winning the quadruple as “fantasy”, but it remains an attainable achievement for his side at the end of a week in which they reached the EFL Cup final.

Tougher tests will await than that presented by Burnley at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, with the visitors undone by a first-half strike from the in-form Gabriel Jesus and one apiece after the break from Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne, the latter being the pick of the bunch.

Manchester City v Burnley - FA Cup - Fourth Round - Etihad Stadium Long pictured after scoring into his own net on Saturday. Source: Dave Thompson

City also won October’s Premier League fixture here 5-0 and Sean Dyche’s side succumbed to the same fate as Long’s own goal and Sergio Aguero’s penalty completed the rout. 

The most notable action of the first 12 minutes saw Kyle Walker break a corner flag as he attempted to deliver a cross, leading to a delay in the action as a replacement was sourced.

City should have taken the lead in the next attack, De Bruyne’s cross skidding underneath the outstretched leg of the onrushing Jesus.

Silva was next to come close as his side-footed effort was well kept out by an alert Nick Pope, who first parried then caught a subsequent strike from Danilo. 

Having snapped the flagstick, Walker’s next target was Steven Defour, the England full-back receiving a yellow card for his mistimed challenge on the Belgian. 

Manchester City v Burnley - FA Cup - Fourth Round - Etihad Stadium Long pictured after scoring into his own net on Saturday. Source: Barrington Coombs

The breakthrough followed soon after as Jesus cut in from the left side of the area and finished with confidence past Pope for his eighth goal in five matches. 

Burnley wasted a glorious opportunity to equalise within three minutes of the restart when Nicolas Otamendi was caught in possession, but Matej Vydra fired wide with only Ederson to beat. 

Dyche’s men paid the price when Silva’s deflected shot doubled City’s lead after collecting a pass from De Bruyne, who then lashed in the goal of the match from 25 yards out.

A fine outing from De Bruyne was capped when his cross was turned into his own net by Long, whose mix-up with Pope led to the spot-kick from which Aguero converted.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ARSENAL
    As it happened: Arsenal vs Man United, FA Cup fourth round
    As it happened: Arsenal vs Man United, FA Cup fourth round
    'I can still hear the shouts - they couldn't believe it': 90s nostalgia at its best for the game that had everything
    'Ozil is a wasted talent,' claims former Arsenal favourite
    FOOTBALL
    Dortmund score three goals in seven minutes to go nine points clear in Bundesliga
    Dortmund score three goals in seven minutes to go nine points clear in Bundesliga
    Kevin Long nets own goal as Man City hit Burnley for five in FA Cup hammering
    'It is very risky to criticise your players in public' - Chelsea legend warns Sarri
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Neymar faces race to be fit in time for Man United Champions League clash
    Neymar faces race to be fit in time for Man United Champions League clash
    'I told him in training: Listen, you're going to score' - Lukaku says he predicted Sanchez FA Cup heroics
    Solskjaer satisfaction with classic Man United counter-attacking display against Gunners

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie