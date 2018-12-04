This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Manchester City could face Champions League ban following FFP investigation

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin expects the ‘concrete case’ to be concluded swiftly.

By The42 Team Tuesday 4 Dec 2018, 10:56 AM
1 hour ago 2,683 Views 6 Comments
Image: Nigel French
Image: Nigel French

MANCHESTER CITY COULD face a ban from next season’s Champions League, with Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin saying an investigation into alleged Financial Fair Play breaches could be concluded “very soon”.

German magazine Der Spiegel made a number of claims against City last month in a series of articles based on documents purportedly attained from whistleblowers Football Leaks.

Der Spiegel’s reporting accused Sheikh Mansour’s City regime of topping up multi-million pound sponsorship deals with Abu Dhabi companies, using their owner’s fortune, in order to meet Uefa’s FFP stipulations.

Further allegations claimed City were cut a favourable FFP settlement when they were punished for overspending by Uefa in 2014.

The Premier League champions dismissed the stories and said “the attempt to damage the club’s reputation is organised and clear”.

Uefa said soon after that it could re-open investigations should more information become available to them, and Ceferin this week referred to City’s case as “concrete”, with findings expected in the near future after media reports suggested a Champions League ban is a possibility.

“We are assessing the situation,” he told reporters in Dublin.

“We have an independent body working on it. Very soon you will have an answer on what will happen in this concrete case.”

Fifa president Gianni Infantino was Uefa general secretary at the time of City’s 2014 FFP settlement and defended the agreements reached with them and Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

“Our goal at Uefa was always to keep the clubs with us, not to kick them out, so you negotiate and seek solutions. That was my job as general secretary,” he told Swiss publication Blick last month.

“The fact is, in the history of FFP, 30 violations have been detected. With all but one club there were agreements – agreements and negotiations are expressly allowed.”

