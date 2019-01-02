This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Wednesday 2 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Silva admits Man City's title challenge may be over if they lose to Liverpool

‘The pressure is a little bit more on us because if we don’t win, it will be very difficult to go after them.’

By The42 Team Wednesday 2 Jan 2019, 12:05 AM
1 hour ago 969 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4419586
Silva: City trail Liverpool by seven points ahead of Etihad clash.
Image: Nigel French
Silva: City trail Liverpool by seven points ahead of Etihad clash.
Silva: City trail Liverpool by seven points ahead of Etihad clash.
Image: Nigel French

MANCHESTER CITY MIDFIELDER Bernardo Silva has admitted that his side’s title hopes could all but end if they do not beat Liverpool on Thursday. 

After cruising to the title last season, Pep Guardiola’s men have fallen seven points behind the high-flying Reds in the Premier League this term. 

Jurgen Klopp’s charges have set a blistering pace in 2018/19, winning 17 and drawing three of their 20 league matches thus far. 

But their title credentials will be put to the test on Thursday when they travel to the Etihad to take on City in a high-profile showdown. 

And Silva has admitted that the pressure will firmly be on the home side.

“We know the pressure is a little bit more on us,” Silva said. “Because if we don’t win, it will be very difficult to go after them.

“That’s what we will try to do. It is what we try to do every game. We will try to win the three points, especially with our fans, and we’ll try to win that game.”

With the pace that Klopp’s side have set this season, the Portugal international knows his side can ill afford to fall further behind, and that even a draw would be far from useful. 

“We have to think that we have to win every game possible to try to reach them, to close the gap a little bit, and that’s what we’ll try to do in the next game,” Silva said. 

“We know we are seven points behind and if we win it will be only four – seven or four is very different – but we’ll put some pressure into them.”

Liverpool have been the Premier League’s most impressive side in 2018-19 thus far, and Silva recognises that Klopp’s side have quality all over the pitch. 

“They’ve had a lot of clean sheets. An impressive defence. The front three, everyone knows how good they are,” Silva said. 

“They work a lot. The midfielders they work a lot, they press a lot. We know them, they know us, this season they’ve been doing very well in the Premier League and the Champions League so it’s two very good teams, and we’ll try to win the game.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    FOOTBALL
    'They'll be looking to go full throttle into us' - Andy Robertson expecting different Man City test
    'They'll be looking to go full throttle into us' - Andy Robertson expecting different Man City test
    Sanchez set for United return and tipped to flourish under Solskjaer
    'I would never prostitute my ideals and dreams' - Buffon says PSG move wasn't about money
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    More efficiency, less showboating: Solskjaer lauds Pogba's 'top performance'
    More efficiency, less showboating: Solskjaer lauds Pogba's 'top performance'
    Pogba: 'We want to attack... maybe we just realised we are Manchester United'
    Man United make it three wins in a row as Solskjaer's men hit four past Bournemouth
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    LEINSTER
    Lowe to face disciplinary panel following red card in Leinster's defeat to Munster
    Lowe to face disciplinary panel following red card in Leinster's defeat to Munster
    Rob Kearney and Jack McGrath return ahead of Leinster's clash with Ulster
    Cullen hopes Leinster will be better for their Thomond Park experience

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie