This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 3 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kompany: City v Liverpool not all-defining game

The Manchester City captain knows the Premier League title race has plenty of road to cover after the showdown tonight.

By The42 Team Thursday 3 Jan 2019, 6:30 AM
1 hour ago 792 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4420865
Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany is gearing up for tonight's clash with Liverpool.
Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany is gearing up for tonight's clash with Liverpool.
Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany is gearing up for tonight's clash with Liverpool.

VINCENT KOMPANY DOES not think Manchester City’s showdown with Liverpool tonight will necessarily decide the destiny of the Premier League title.

City returned to winning ways with a 3-1 triumph at Southampton on Sunday but head into the encounter seven points shy of Jurgen Klopp’s league leaders having suffered defeats to Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Leicester City during December.

Kompany was restored to the heart of Pep Guardiola’s defence at St Mary’s and City’s long-serving club captain believes Liverpool are not immune to a slump similar to the one his team-mates recently suffered.

“I’ve been long enough in the game to know how important this game is but, at the same time, to know that this is not the all-defining game – as much as people want to put it this way – because so many things can happen,” the 32-year-old told Sky Sports .

“Who would have thought that we would have three difficult games in December? Nobody would have, a month back.

“So there’s nothing to say that with circumstances, injuries and everything that it can’t happen to any team in this league.

“Therefore, this game – as much as we want to, need to win it – it’s not the all-defining game.

“But if we play how we can, then I will feel very confident – despite the result, whatever it is – to go into every other competition and try and win it.”

City beat Liverpool 5-0 in the corresponding fixture last season but then suffered three consecutive defeats to Klopp’s men, starting with the return game in the Premier League at Anfield before losing both legs of a Champions League quarter-final.

The game between the sides on Merseyside earlier this term ended 0-0 in October after City winger Riyad Mahrez skied a late penalty.

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne look back on a memorable year for Irish rugby.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    FOOTBALL
    Kompany: City v Liverpool not all-defining game
    Kompany: City v Liverpool not all-defining game
    Fifa exploring possibility of 48-team 2022 World Cup - Infantino
    Messi is close to Maradona but can't be compared to Pele, says Brazil legend Zico
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    MUNSTER
    Sellout! Connacht and Munster set for Pro14 clash at packed Sportsground
    Sellout! Connacht and Munster set for Pro14 clash at packed Sportsground
    Lowe to face disciplinary panel following red card in Leinster's defeat to Munster
    Cloete requires further assessment to determine extent of neck injury
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    6 goals shared between Bournemouth and Watford, while Chelsea held to Saints stalemate
    6 goals shared between Bournemouth and Watford, while Chelsea held to Saints stalemate
    Red card for Brady as Burnley win and Duffy hits the net as Brighton draw
    Lukaku and Rashford on target as Man United make it four wins on the bounce under Solskjaer

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie