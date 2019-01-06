This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Phil Foden scores first Etihad goal as Man City hit seven past dismal Rotherham

The Premier League champions easily booked their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

By The42 Team Sunday 6 Jan 2019, 3:51 PM
Foden celebrates scoring just his second goal for Man City.
Image: Richard Sellers
Foden celebrates scoring just his second goal for Man City.
Foden celebrates scoring just his second goal for Man City.
Image: Richard Sellers

RAHEEM STERLING STARRED as Manchester City blitzed Championship side Rotherham United 7-0 at home in the third round of the FA Cup, with promising 18-year-old Phil Foden also on the scoresheet.

City, who named a strong team despite their exertions in ending Liverpool’s unbeaten Premier League run last time out, were always in control at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Sterling gave City an early lead and they were 3-0 up at the half-time interval with Foden and a Semi Ajayi own goal adding to their advantage.

An out-of-form Gabriel Jesus extended City’s cushion further after the break, Riyad Mahrez finished off a stunning team move and Nicolas Otamendi powered in a header before Leroy Sane wrapped up the scoring.

Jesus missed two great early chances but City led in the 12th minute, Sterling swapping passes neatly with Kevin De Bruyne and darting into the box to finish well.

After Jesus wasted yet another close-range opportunity from De Bruyne’s cutback, Rotherham grew into the game with Clark Robertson and Michael Smith missing headers, but City went into the break 3-0 up.

Manchester City v Rotherham United - Emirates FA Cup - Third Round - Eithad Stadium Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling were both on the scoresheet on Sunday. Source: Martin Rickett

Foden recorded his first Etihad goal in fortunate fashion as he miscontrolled Ilkay Gundogan’s cross, the ball bouncing in off his standing leg, before Ajayi turned a Kyle Walker cross into his own net.

Jesus finally got his goal in the 53rd minute, on hand to tap home Sterling’s cross, with Pep Guardiola then handing a club debut to Philippe Sandler.

City had not needed to get out of second gear but they showed their class with a fine goal, Mahrez slotting in Gundogan’s pass after Rotherham were sliced open again.

Otamendi rose highest to thump home his first goal of the season from a Gundogan corner and the rout was completed with five minutes to go when Sane’s 20-yard drive deflected past helpless goalkeeper Marek Rodak. 

