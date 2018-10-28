Manchester United welcome Marco Silva’s Everton to Old Trafford in the Premier League.
After failing to score in his last eight appearances for Man United, Jose Mourinho has dropped Romelu Lukaku to the bench. The manager said during the week that he expects the Belgian’s recent goal drought to end sooner rather than later, but he has not put faith in Lukaku to start here today.
“I believe with Lukaku that this will happen, but the reality is that in this moment it’s not happening,” Mourinho told Sky Sports earlier this week.
“There’s been lots of matches in which he’s not scored a goal, and not just scoring but also the performances, the happiness in the performances, I think is the problem.”
Romelu Lukaku dropped to the #MUFC bench against former club #EFC after failing to score in his last eight club appearances— Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) October 28, 2018
So, today’s teams will line out as:
Man United: De Gea; Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw; Pogba, Matic, Fred; Mata, Rashford, Martial.
Subs: Romero, Rojo, Darmian, Herrera, Lingard, Sanchez, Lukaku
Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Zouma, Keane, Digne; Andre Gomes, Gueye; Walcott, Sigurdsson, Bernard; Richarlison.
Subs: Stekelenburg, Baines, Mina, Davies, Calvert-Lewin, Tosun, Lookman
Today's #MUFC team news is in... #MUNEVE pic.twitter.com/gMucmB8Jlo— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 28, 2018
👕 | TEAM NEWS IS IN! #EFCawayday— Everton (@Everton) October 28, 2018
✅ Blues unchanged
🇧🇷 @richarlison97 leads the line
🇮🇪 Coleman captains pic.twitter.com/Px4jZJeXwQ
Let’s get started with the team news…
Hello! And welcome to our minute-by-minute coverage of this afternoon’s meeting between Manchester United and Everton in the Premier League.
Jose Mourinho’s men have just one win in their last seven games in all competitions. You get the sense that the incredible pressure which was on his shoulders a few weeks ago has been reduced. With that incredible 3-2 comeback against Newcastle and another equally dramatic 2-2 draw with Chelsea, United have managed to turn things around at least a little bit.
They suffered a one-sided 1-0 defeat to Juventus in the Champions League last Tuesday and, as mentioned, have just one win since 19 September. Today they welcome Everton to Old Trafford knowing a win will further calm the tide, but also realising that anything but three points will resurface some of the discontent which has plagued Mourinho in recent times.
Marco Silva’s men sit 8th in the Premier League with four wins in their opening nine games. The Toffees are in a good place at the moment form-wise, defeating Crystal Palace 2-0 last Sunday — with three wins in their last three league outings.
Kick-off is coming up at 4.00pm.
