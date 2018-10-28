5 mins ago

After failing to score in his last eight appearances for Man United, Jose Mourinho has dropped Romelu Lukaku to the bench. The manager said during the week that he expects the Belgian’s recent goal drought to end sooner rather than later, but he has not put faith in Lukaku to start here today.

“I believe with Lukaku that this will happen, but the reality is that in this moment it’s not happening,” Mourinho told Sky Sports earlier this week.

“There’s been lots of matches in which he’s not scored a goal, and not just scoring but also the performances, the happiness in the performances, I think is the problem.”