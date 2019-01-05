Fifth straight win for Man United as Mata and Lukaku book FA Cup passage against Reading

MANCHESTER UNITED SECURED their fifth win on the bounce on Saturday afternoon, as goals from Juan Mata and Romelu Lukaku saw off Reading in the third round of the FA Cup.

Both goals came in the first half, with VAR required before awarding a penalty which Mata dispatched with ease.

Lukaku scored his third goal in as many games deep into first-half stoppage time, the Belgium international rounding goalkeeper Anssi Jaakkola and slotting into an empty net following an excellent through ball from Alexis Sanchez.

More to follow…

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: