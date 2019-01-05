6 mins ago

Good morning! And welcome to our minute-by-minute coverage of today’s FA Cup third round clash between Manchester United and Reading.

Wipe the sleep out of your eyes, pop the kettle on and settle in for some intriguing cup action — sure it’s never too early.

The Ole revolution is well and truly underway and with four Premier League wins on the hop, the fun factor has been brought back to Old Trafford by the babyfaced ex-striker from Norway.

Today Solskjaer’s men welcome Reading to the Theatre of Dreams looking for a fifth consecutive win in a row, with a familiar face in John O’Shea also making a return to Old Trafford.

Kick-off is coming up in just over an hour’s time at 12.30pm.