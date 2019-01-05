This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 5 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

1,262 Views 0 Comments
Share

Good morning! And welcome to our minute-by-minute coverage of today’s FA Cup third round clash between Manchester United and Reading.

Wipe the sleep out of your eyes, pop the kettle on and settle in for some intriguing cup action — sure it’s never too early.

The Ole revolution is well and truly underway and with four Premier League wins on the hop, the fun factor has been brought back to Old Trafford by the babyfaced ex-striker from Norway.

Today Solskjaer’s men welcome Reading to the Theatre of Dreams looking for a fifth consecutive win in a row, with a familiar face in John O’Shea also making a return to Old Trafford.

Kick-off is coming up in just over an hour’s time at 12.30pm.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    FOOTBALL
    'I'm sorry to have worried you for no reason': Maradona reassures fans after health scare
    'I'm sorry to have worried you for no reason': Maradona reassures fans after health scare
    'I don't know' - Emery unsure of Cech's future as 36-year-old's contract expires this summer
    FA issue plea after allegations that an England footballer took cocaine in a nightclub
    LEINSTER
    'There have been captains in different sports who have been on that edge'
    'There have been captains in different sports who have been on that edge'
    Youthful selection makes meeting of Leinster and Ulster a Class of 2016 reunion
    'Players need to be aware of the sanctions': Leinster not appealing Lowe ban
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Dejan Lovren was Liverpool's weakest link against City, says Phil Babb
    Dejan Lovren was Liverpool's weakest link against City, says Phil Babb
    Spurs trigger 12-month extension to Belgian defender's contract and tie him down until 2020
    'Liverpool need to take their medicine and relax' - Carragher unfazed by Man City defeat
    MANCHESTER CITY
    'How is that not a red card?' Kompany tackle on Salah the only complaint for Klopp
    'How is that not a red card?' Kompany tackle on Salah the only complaint for Klopp
    Sane settles compelling top-of-the-table clash to cut Liverpool's lead to four
    As it happened: Manchester City v Liverpool, Premier League

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie