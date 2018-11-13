This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 13 November, 2018
'Tá mo chuid déanta' - Kerry great Ó Sé brings football playing career to an end

The renowned defender lined out for his club An Ghaeltacht for the last time on Sunday afternoon.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 13 Nov 2018, 9:02 AM
2 hours ago 4,458 Views 1 Comment
KERRY FOOTBALL GREAT Marc Ó Sé has brought his playing career to an end, lining out for the last time in a club game with An Ghaeltacht on Sunday.

pjimage (2) Ó Sé won five All-Ireland senior medals with Kerry. Source: INPHO

Ó Sé featured at corner-back for An Ghaeltacht as they lost out to near rivals Dingle in the West Kerry senior football championship semi-final by 1-15 to 0-11.

The result brought an end to their 2018 club season and the tie in Lispole proved to be Ó Sé’s final outing as the 38-year-old has called time on his playing days.

Ó Sé featured for 21 seasons with An Ghaeltacht’s main adult side. He started out when they were in the intermediate ranks before helping them graduate to senior level.

They contested the a first county senior final in 2000, losing narrowly to Dr Crokes, but made amends the following season with a historic Kerry senior title breakthrough after a final victory over Austin Stacks.

Another county senior crown followed in 2003 with a final replay win over Laune Rangers and Ó Sé collected a Munster senior club medal later that year before being part of a side that lost narrowly to Galway’s Caltra in the 2004 All-Ireland senior club decider.

The An Ghaeltacht team The An Ghaeltacht team before the 2003 Munster club football final. Source: INPHO

After bringing his Kerry career to a close in 2016, Ó Sé was involved as joint manager with An Ghaeltacht, helping them to return to the senior club ranks when they won the lifted the Kerry intermediate crown last year and also adding a Munster intermediate club success.

Ó Sé’s 15-season career with the Kerry senior side began in 2002 and yielded five All-Ireland medals, a Player of the Year honour in 2007 and three All-Star awards.

Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

