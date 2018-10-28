This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: -1 °C Sunday 28 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Referee made it easy for Man United' - Marco Silva rages at penalty for Martial's 'clear dive'

The Everton boss was far from pleased with the officials in Sunday’s loss at Old Trafford, beginning with his decision to award a penalty to the hosts

By The42 Team Sunday 28 Oct 2018, 8:09 PM
1 hour ago 2,892 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4310995
Anthony Martial in action for Man United against Everton.
Image: Martin Rickett
Anthony Martial in action for Man United against Everton.
Anthony Martial in action for Man United against Everton.
Image: Martin Rickett

EVERTON BOSS MARCO Silva accused referee Jonathan Moss of making life “easier” for Manchester United in Sunday’s Premier League match at Old Trafford.

The home side claimed a 2-1 win to move above Everton into eighth in the table, courtesy of goals from Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial.

Pogba’s opener came after his penalty had been saved by Jordan Pickford, following Moss’ decision to penalise Idrissa Gueye for a trip on Martial even though he made slight contact with the ball.

Martial struck a superb second and United missed a number of other opportunities before Gylfi Sigurdsson’s spot-kick made the final 13 minutes less comfortable for Jose Mourinho’s side.

Silva felt United’s penalty was an unfair decision and claimed it cost his side a share of the spoils as they then had to chase the game.

“It was a tough match, but we came here to win. It is the only way we work. When the game is balanced in the first 20-35 minutes, the penalty starts to put them ahead in the match and more comfortable,” he told Sky Sports.

Everton v Crystal Palace - Premier League - Goodison Park Everton manager Marco Silva. Source: Tim Goode

“That moment, it was no penalty. It was difficult for us. That moment makes it easy for our opponents. You are more exposed then because you have to take more risks. They scored a fantastic goal, but we had a good chance to score at 2-1.

“Our one was a clear penalty, not like the first one. The referee is there in that moment and it looks like my player touched the ball. I don’t think it is a tough decision. I don’t want to talk about it more because I respect the referee.

“One thing is clear is that without that moment, it would have been more tough for them. When you play against Manchester United and in their stadium, they create chances. The referee made things easier for them, but we have to shoot better in some situations.”

Silva was harsher in his criticism to BBC Sport. accusing Martial of simulation in his attempt to win the penalty.

“It was not a penalty, [it is] clear the player dived, it leaves a bad sensation,” he said. “I told the players at half-time it was not a fair result.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'Referee made it easy for Man United' - Marco Silva rages at penalty for Martial's 'clear dive'
    'Referee made it easy for Man United' - Marco Silva rages at penalty for Martial's 'clear dive'
    Luis Suarez scores hat-trick as Barcelona humiliate Real Madrid in electric El Clasico
    Robbie Brady plays first game in 10 months but Burnley suffer heavy defeat against Chelsea
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Anthony Martial strike proves decisive as Man United secure back-to-back home wins in the Premier League
    Anthony Martial strike proves decisive as Man United secure back-to-back home wins in the Premier League
    Milivojevic scores 83rd-minute equaliser as Arsenal's winning run ends at 11 games
    As it happened: Man United vs Everton, Premier League
    LEAGUE OF IRELAND
    'The Phibsboro Flop': When Pele came to Dublin and was ripped to shreds by the press
    'The Phibsboro Flop': When Pele came to Dublin and was ripped to shreds by the press
    Derry City part company with Kenny Shiels following dismal league campaign
    Dundalk dominance, Ireland call-ups and teenage transfers: Our League of Ireland writers' review

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie