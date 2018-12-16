This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Never an option' - Rashford says joining Liverpool was never a possibility

The Red Devils forward has denied rumours he turned down a move to Anfield as a schoolboy.

By The42 Team Sunday 16 Dec 2018, 12:43 PM
Man United forward Marcus Rashford.
MARCUS RASHFORD SAYS he never considered signing for Liverpool as a youngster before he joined Manchester United.

Rashford, who was born in Manchester, joined United’s academy at the age of seven. After progressing through the club’s youth system, Rashford made his senior debut in 2016 at the age of 18, scoring twice against FC Midtjylland in the Europa League.

He made his Premier League debut three days later, again scoring twice and assisting the other in a 3-2 victory over Arsenal at Old Trafford.

The forward has since gone on to establish himself in the first-team squad as well as earning 31 caps for England.

He is expected to feature for Manchester United against bitter rivals Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, but could he have been lining up for the other Reds? There had been rumours that Rashford could have chosen Liverpool over United as a schoolboy – something the striker was quick to deny.

“No. Liverpool was never an option,” Rashford told Sky Sports. “Liverpool, City, Everton – there was no other club I really would have enjoyed going to other than United. It just felt natural thing to do.

Manchester United v Valencia - UEFA Champions League - Group H - Old Trafford Rashford battles for possession with Valencia's Cristiano Piccini in the Champions League. Source: Martin Rickett

“I was playing for my old Sunday League team, Fletcher Moss, we won a tournament and there were loads of different scouts there.

“For a lot of us, United was the one. Everyone grew up a United fan and United and Fletcher Moss always had a good relationship, players in the past had made that switch, so United was natural.”

Liverpool go into Sunday’s game as favourites as they seek the victory that will lift them back above Manchester City to the top of the Premier League.

Manchester United meanwhile are 16 points adrift of their Merseyside rivals in sixth place.

Despite being well off the title pace, Rashford says the rivalry is still just as intense and the players are in no doubt as to how important the match is.

“You never have to be told it – you just feel it,” he added. “Each club holds different values and it’s just a clash of everything – football, fans… it’s more than just a normal game.”

