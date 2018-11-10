This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Manchester derby winner was the biggest moment of my career' - Rashford eager to star again against Man City

Numerous team honours do not compare to the delight of scoring the winner in the Manchester derby, according to Marcus Rashford.

By The42 Team Saturday 10 Nov 2018, 11:37 AM
1 hour ago 1,144 Views 5 Comments
Rashford celebrates scoring against Manchester City.
MARCUS RASHFORD IS relishing the opportunity to take on Manchester City again, revealing his 2016 derby winner for Manchester United was the highlight of his young career.

The England forward has won the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League, as well as featuring for his country at two major tournaments, but Rashford harks back to the very start of his time in the United first team for a moment he treasures above all others.

In the 2015-16 season, less than a month on from his debut for the club, Rashford netted the only goal of the game at City to settle the derby – and he reflected on that strike ahead of Sunday’s latest clash.

“For me, personally, to score the winner there was the biggest feeling in my career,” the 21-year-old said.

Manchester United v Juventus - UEFA Champions League - Group H - Old Trafford Rashford has won the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League at Old Trafford. Source: Barrington Coombs

“Obviously, winning trophies is always your aim, but I’d say, on a personal note, that was the biggest feeling I’ve had.

“Derbies are always tough games, but I think they’re the games in which you always learn the most. There can be games where you win 3-0 or 4-0 and everyone’s happy but what have you learnt from the game itself?

Of course you learn in every game and you’re delighted with the result but there are games where you win 1-0 or you draw 1-1, when things are that little bit tighter, and what you learn from those matches you then take into the next one. They’re the games that I love to be involved in.”

United won at the Etihad again last season but had to come from two down to claim the 3-2 victory that put City’s title celebrations on hold.

West Ham United v Manchester United - Premier League - London Stadium The England forward in action against Declan Rice at the London Stadium. Source: Ian Walton

Rashford wants another positive result this weekend, yet he hopes the three points can be secured in less stressful circumstances.

“Last season’s derby at City was amazing. I was on the bench for that game and I was itching to get on,” he said.

We were so focused on not losing that game, winning was the only option for us when we went out in the second half.

“That feeling of being two goals behind was a horrible one and coming back from that was amazing.

“We’re all looking forward to Sunday’s match and hopefully we can leave the stadium with the same feeling again.”

