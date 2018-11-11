This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 11 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's difficult for them to be bad two games in a row': Ledesma's word of warning

The Argentina head coach was in good form at his post-match press conference.

By Ryan Bailey Sunday 11 Nov 2018, 1:30 AM
58 minutes ago 1,156 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4333467

Ryan Bailey reports from the Aviva Stadium

MARIO LEDESMA MADE quite an impression at Friday’s pre-match press conference, and the Argentina head coach continued in a similar vein post-match deep in the bowels of the Aviva Stadium.

“Guys, we don’t have a press officer,” he says. “Whenever a hard question comes, we’re going to leave.”

Bautista Delguy scores a try Delguy crosses for Argentina's try. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

A more mischievous and charismatic head coach you are unlikely to find, and despite the result on Saturday evening, there was plenty to like about Argentina’s performance in Dublin. Ledesma certainly wasn’t too down about it.

“One of the goals we set before the game is when we get into the arm-wrestle that Ireland love was let’s dig in and stick to it,” he began.

They certainly made Joe Schmidt’s side work for it.

The lead exchanged hands six times under the Lansdowne lights during a bruising, if not error-prone, Test match before Ireland — dominant at the scrum — wore the Pumas down and bullied them into submission after the break. 

Compromised at scrum-time due to the unavailability of three frontline props, Argentina paid the price as three of Ireland’s tries came from that platform, with man-of-the-match James Ryan, Dan Leavy, Peter O’Mahony and CJ Stander leading from the front.

“Obviously scrum and one lineout wasn’t good enough, it wasn’t up to the level, but in the phases, structure and generally in defence we dug deep and we stuck in,” Ledesma continued.

“You can have a game plan but you never know how the game is going to roll. I thought when were clinical in the first half we were really in the game but in the second half we were in the game on the scoreboard, but they were coming and coming and coming and whenever we had the ball we weren’t clinical enough.

“We weren’t clinical enough and we didn’t have enough ball in the second half. The few balls we had we didn’t do anything with it.”

As well as disrupting Ireland’s normally efficient and effective lineout through the work of their three locks, and in particular second row-turned-flanker Guido Petti, Argentina targeted the hosts aerially, putting Jordan Larmour under pressure at fullback.

This was in addition to a varied attacking game which caused Ireland problems in the first period, as Nicolas Sanchez kicked three penalties and Bautista Delguy finished off a brilliant team move in this near corner. 

“Our kicking wasn’t very clinical,” lamented Ledesma. “We had a plan there and our execution let us down a little bit because obviously to have a good kicking game, you have to be able to contest a ball.

“A little bit disappointed about the execution of the kicking game. You don’t want to give him [Larmour] time, he’s an extraordinary player. Our back three are pretty elusive too and whenever we have a little bit of time, they can play footy. Same thing with Larmour, whenever you give him time he can play footy.”

Mario Ledesma Ledesma in the post-match press conference. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

He said of the lineout contest: “Petti got a couple of balls there and we are pretty good in defensive lineouts so we always apply quite a lot of pressure there. Your main man [Devin Toner] wasn’t there so maybe there was a little bit of…maybe confusion. I don’t want to put pressure on selection for next week, that’s a big game.”

Speaking of which. 

Ledesma and Argentina are familiar with the All Blacks from the Rugby Championship and ahead of next week’s clash at the Aviva Stadium, the Pumas head coach had a word of warning for Schmidt’s side.

“I haven’t watched the game today [v England], but if they were bad it’s difficult for them to be bad two games in a row.”

So does that mean New Zealand need to be bad for Ireland to have any chance of beating them on Saturday?

“That’s a very good question,” muses Ledesma. “I don’t know. I don’t think so. They [Ireland] already beat them in the United States and they did it again against England.

For us to beat them, yeah, they have to be bad and we have to be very good. For Ireland maybe a little bit less. They have to be average and Ireland good, very good and you beat them.

Back to last night’s game, and Argentina captain Pablo Matera said the pace Ireland play at is not too dissimilar to the southern hemisphere teams.

Schmidt’s side stuttered their way through an uncharacteristically sloppy performance for large parts, but their set-piece dominance yielded tries for Kieran Marmion, Bundee Aki and Luke McGrath to record a 10th straight win at the Aviva. 

“Ireland play the ball less than three seconds so it’s very similar to maybe Australia, New Zealand,” Matera said.

Matias Alemanno and Joey Carbery Matias Alemanno shakes hands with Joey Carbery. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“It was really physical as well, maybe they don’t have the big guys like South Africa or Australia, but they are really physical guys as well and they play the ball really fast. 

“We defended most of the time and when we had the ball, we weren’t good enough. They have a good defence and we couldn’t take advantage of our attack and when they had it, we defend for long and every time it ended up in a penalty, we had to defend again and we couldn’t get the ball in our hands.”

Overall, Ledesma — who only took the reins during the summer — is pleased with his side’s development 12 months out from the World Cup. With games against France, Scotland and the Barbarians to come on this tour, they are a work in progress.

“You need to keep in mind this is a process,” he added.

“We only got the team two weeks before the Rugby Championship. We have in mind the World Cup, but we’re still developing players. We only have one franchise, not like you guys who have four. The only chance to get them in the deep end of the pool is here, with us.

“I’m not putting out excuses because that’s not in our DNA but that’s just the reality. We still have to develop players because if we don’t do it nobody else will.” 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    'It's difficult for them to be bad two games in a row': Ledesma's word of warning
    'It's difficult for them to be bad two games in a row': Ledesma's word of warning
    Schmidt provides update on injuries to Henshaw, Marmion and Aki
    'I was thinking 'here we go, déjà vu...': Gatland thrilled to turn tables on Australia
    FOOTBALL
    Simeone sticks injured Godin up front, Godin scores late winner
    Simeone sticks injured Godin up front, Godin scores late winner
    Baggies bounce four past Leeds as Bielsa's side lose ground in Championship race
    Have a little Foyth! Argentine defender nets decisive goal as Spurs continue winning ways
    IRELAND
    'He's gutted' - O'Brien breaks his arm during Ireland's win over Argentina
    'He's gutted' - O'Brien breaks his arm during Ireland's win over Argentina
    Ryan outstanding as scrappy Ireland overcome Pumas challenge in Dublin
    As it happened: Ireland v Argentina, November Tests
    ARGENTINA
    'Tough dude' Sean O'Brien set to bring an edge to Ireland's pack
    'Tough dude' Sean O'Brien set to bring an edge to Ireland's pack
    Cunning plans, 900kg and bajada - Ireland's November Tests go up a gear
    Lightning Larmour backed by Ireland to step up at 15 against Pumas
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Dramatic scenes in Cardiff as Bamba snatches 90th-minute winner to punish 10-man Brighton
    Dramatic scenes in Cardiff as Bamba snatches 90th-minute winner to punish 10-man Brighton
    'Manchester derby winner was the biggest moment of my career' - Rashford eager to star again against Man City
    Explosive City allegations overshadow Manchester derby

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie