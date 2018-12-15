This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 15 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I was all over the place': Hungover Allen reaches Scottish Open final

Mark Allen admitted he has treated the Scottish Open with a lack of respect, but said he may hit the booze again on the eve of the final.

By The42 Team Saturday 15 Dec 2018, 10:48 PM
48 minutes ago 2,894 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4398195
Scottish Open finalist Mark Allen
Scottish Open finalist Mark Allen
Scottish Open finalist Mark Allen

MARK ALLEN FOUGHT back to reach the Scottish Open final on Saturday, but candidly stated he does not deserve to be in contention in Glasgow after being hungover for much of the tournament.

Allen rallied from 4-0 down to beat Daniel Wells 6-5 in Glasgow, setting up a showdown with Shaun Murphy.

Masters champion Allen, runner-up to Ronnie O’Sullivan at the UK Championship last week, could only muster a best break of 24 in a dismal opening four frames of the semi-final.

Allen is surprised that he has been not been knocked out after getting into the festive spirit throughout the week and revealed that a couple of drinks during the interval helped him fight his way into the final.

He told Eurosport: “I don’t deserve to be in the final the way I’ve treated the tournament this week.

“I had a couple of drinks at the interval and felt a bit better after it because I was really struggling out there.

“Last night was the earliest I’ve been to bed and the least I’ve drunk any night [during the week]. I expected to feel good today but I felt terrible.

“That’s what I was expecting early in the week because when I came here, I said I was going to enjoy myself.

I’ve managed to scrape through a few matches. I was all over the place. I’m embarrassed to say I was hungover and stuff.

Allen said he may hit the booze again on the eve of the final after showing the bottle to reach back-to-back deciders.

“I could stay in tonight and go to bed early and feel horrendous tomorrow,” he added.

“I would deserve to feel that way for the disrespect I’ve showed to the tournament all week. So I may as well go out and have a good time.”

- Omni

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Owen: Pogba would be one of the world's best if he played under Klopp or Guardiola
    Here are the 16 clubs who will contest the knockout stages of this season's Champions League
    FOOTBALL
    Ronaldo capitalises on Zaza woe to nick Turin derby for below-par Juve
    Ronaldo capitalises on Zaza woe to nick Turin derby for below-par Juve
    Disappointment for ex-League of Ireland star in Club World Cup as Tunisian side miss out on semis
    Real Madrid cut the gap on leaders Atletico and Barcelona with scrappy victory over Rayo Vallecano
    SOCCER
    Torres looks for his only way out
    Torres looks for his only way out
    On his way: Liverpool agree €26.5million Suarez transfer
    Richard Keys open to RTÉ switch as Al Jazeera line up sacked Sky Sports duo
    EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
    Leinster send out a timely statement but have work to do behind Toulouse
    Leinster send out a timely statement but have work to do behind Toulouse
    As It Happened: Castres v Munster, Heineken Champions Cup
    As it happened: Leinster v Bath, Heineken Champions Cup
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie