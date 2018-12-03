This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Mark Hughes sacked by Southampton after home draw with Manchester United

Kelvin Davis will take charge for the Saints’ trip to face Spurs on Wednesday.

By Sean Farrell Monday 3 Dec 2018, 10:11 AM
1 hour ago 3,493 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/4372426
Mark Hughes on the sideline on Saturday.
Image: Mark Kerton
Mark Hughes on the sideline on Saturday.
Mark Hughes on the sideline on Saturday.
Image: Mark Kerton

RELEGATION THREATENED SOUTHAMPTON have parted company with manager Mark Hughes, nine months on from his appointment.

The Saints sit 18th in the Premier League, one point above rock-bottom Fulham. That point was earned on Saturday with a 2-2 draw against Manchester United, but having led 2-0 after 20 minutes, a sixth draw of the season was a disappointing outcome.

Hughes is followed through the exit door by his assistants Mark Bowen and Eddie Niedzwiecki, with coach Kelvin Davis handed temporary charge for Wednesday’s Premier League meeting with Tottenham Hotspur in Wembley. 

“We would like to express our thanks to Mark and his staff for all of their efforts during their time at St Mary’s,” the club said in a short statement of the man the appointed in March.

