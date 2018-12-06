Ex-Ireland international Kennedy takes first-team coach role with Macclesfield

FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland international Mark Kennedy has joined Sol Campbell’s backroom team at Macclesfield Town as first team coach.

Campbell and his new coaching staff will take charge of their first match against Colchester on Saturday. Kennedy, 42, has coached within Manchester City’s academy and at Ipswich Town, two of the nine clubs he represented as a player.

Kennedy won 34 international caps for the Boys in Green before missing out on the 2002 World Cup campaign due to injury. The Dubliner retired as a player in 2012.

