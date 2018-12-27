Walsh lands Leopardstown treble as Simply Ned shocks Footpad

MARK WALSH ENJOYED another brilliant outing at the Leopardstown Christmas Festival with a treble of winners this afternoon, including a thrilling victory on board Simply Ned as favourite Footpad was upset.

Footpad (right) clears the last of the eventual winner Simply Ned (left). Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Walsh, who won the feature race yesterday with Le Richebourg, rode the first three winners on Day 2 of the festival with the triumph of Simply Ned in the Grade 1 Paddy’s Rewards Club ‘Sugar Paddy’ Chase the big talking point.

The Willie Mullins-trained Great Field made much of the running before Footpad took over and Ruby Walsh guided the favourite into the lead before the final fence as they sought to atone for a recent disappointment at Naas.

The winner of the Arkle Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham last March seemed set to return to winning ways but the victor of this race last December came strong at the finish as the Nicky Richards-trained veteran chased down Footpad and came home first at 16/1 with Ordinary World back in third.

That success for Walsh followed his wins in the opening two races of the day as the favourite Sir Erec took the opener for Joseph O’Brien and Paloma Blue landed the second for Henry De Bromhead.

Incredible! Simply Ned reels in Footpad to win a thrilling 'Sugar Paddy' Chase at #Leopardstown - Great Field falls at the last #RTEracing pic.twitter.com/e2e7fpAUGl — RTÉ Racing (@RTEracing) December 27, 2018

Ruby Walsh and Willie Mullins managed to atone for the disappointment with Footpad by combining to land the spoils in the Grade 1 Paddy Power Future Champion Novice Hurdle.

Aramon was the impressive 6/1 winner ahead of Barry Geraghty’s Sancta Simona in second, Tintangle in third and the favourite Triplicate in fourth position.

Willie Mullins' Aramon takes the Future Champions Novice Hurdle at #Leopardstown under Ruby Walsh #RTEracing pic.twitter.com/xlWTJbacjq — RTÉ Racing (@RTEracing) December 27, 2018

And there was victory for a JP McManus-owned horse in the Paddy Power Steeplechase as Auvergnat emerged a surprise winner at 28/1. Trained by Enda Bolger and with jockey Donie McInerney on board, Auvergnat swept to victory at the front of a trio of longshots in Vieux Morvan (33/1) and Fitzhenry (25/1) with 5/1 favourite Any Second Now back in fifth.

Auvergnat wins the Paddy Power Chase for Enda Bolger #RTEracing #Leopardstown pic.twitter.com/KnYIZ24cVs — RTÉ Racing (@RTEracing) December 27, 2018

Leopardstown Day 2 Results

12.10pm

1. Sir Erec 11/10 (fav)

2. Tiger Tap Tap 5/2

3. Nibiru 33/1

12.40pm

1. Paloma Blue 4/1

2. Moon Over Germany 5/2

3. Impact Factor 25/1

1.15pm – Grade 1 Paddy’s Rewards Club Steeplechase

1. Simply Ned 16/1

2. Footpad 1/1 (fav)

3. Ordinary World 25/1

1.50pm – Grade 1 Paddy Power Future Champion Hurdle

1. Aramon 6/1

2. Sancta Simona 5/2

3. Tintangle 16/1

2.25pm

1. Jetez 11/1

2. Cut The Mustard 9/2

3. High Expectations 14/1

3pm – Grade B Paddy Power Steeplechase

1. Auvergnat 28/1

2. Vieux Morvan 33/1

3. Fitzhenry 25/1

3.30pm

1. Neptune 7/1

2. All For Joy 4/1

3. Milan Native 12/1

