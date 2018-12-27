This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Walsh lands Leopardstown treble as Simply Ned shocks Footpad

Mark Walsh enjoyed a dream start to the second day of the Christmas Festival.

By The42 Team Thursday 27 Dec 2018, 4:07 PM
1 hour ago 1,364 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4414164

MARK WALSH ENJOYED another brilliant outing at the Leopardstown Christmas Festival with a treble of winners this afternoon, including a thrilling victory on board Simply Ned as favourite Footpad was upset.

Ruby Walsh clears the last on FootPad ahead of eventual winner Mark Walsh on Simply Ned as Barry Geraghty falls from Ballyoisin Footpad (right) clears the last of the eventual winner Simply Ned (left). Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Walsh, who won the feature race yesterday with Le Richebourg, rode the first three winners on Day 2 of the festival with the triumph of Simply Ned in the Grade 1 Paddy’s Rewards Club ‘Sugar Paddy’ Chase the big talking point.

The Willie Mullins-trained Great Field made much of the running before Footpad took over and Ruby Walsh guided the favourite into the lead before the final fence as they sought to atone for a recent disappointment at Naas.

The winner of the Arkle Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham last March seemed set to return to winning ways but the victor of this race last December came strong at the finish as the Nicky Richards-trained veteran chased down Footpad and came home first at 16/1 with Ordinary World back in third.

That success for Walsh followed his wins in the opening two races of the day as the favourite Sir Erec took the opener for Joseph O’Brien and Paloma Blue landed the second for Henry De Bromhead.

Ruby Walsh and Willie Mullins managed to atone for the disappointment with Footpad by combining to land the spoils in the Grade 1 Paddy Power Future Champion Novice Hurdle. 

Aramon was the impressive 6/1 winner ahead of Barry Geraghty’s Sancta Simona in second, Tintangle in third and the favourite Triplicate in fourth position.

And there was victory for a JP McManus-owned horse in the Paddy Power Steeplechase as Auvergnat emerged a surprise winner at 28/1. Trained by Enda Bolger and with jockey Donie McInerney on board, Auvergnat swept to victory at the front of a trio of longshots in Vieux Morvan (33/1) and Fitzhenry (25/1) with 5/1 favourite Any Second Now back in fifth.

Leopardstown Day 2 Results

12.10pm

1. Sir Erec 11/10 (fav)
2. Tiger Tap Tap 5/2
3. Nibiru 33/1

12.40pm

1. Paloma Blue 4/1
2. Moon Over Germany 5/2
3. Impact Factor 25/1

1.15pm – Grade 1 Paddy’s Rewards Club Steeplechase

1. Simply Ned 16/1
2. Footpad 1/1 (fav)
3. Ordinary World 25/1

1.50pm – Grade 1 Paddy Power Future Champion Hurdle

1. Aramon 6/1
2. Sancta Simona 5/2
3. Tintangle 16/1

2.25pm

1. Jetez 11/1
2. Cut The Mustard 9/2
3. High Expectations 14/1

3pm – Grade B Paddy Power Steeplechase

1. Auvergnat 28/1
2. Vieux Morvan 33/1
3. Fitzhenry 25/1

3.30pm

1. Neptune 7/1
2. All For Joy 4/1
3. Milan Native 12/1

