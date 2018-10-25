Marmion back from injury as fully-loaded Connacht go to Ospeys

CONNACHT HEAD COACH Andy Friend has been able to name his strongest side for tomorrow’s clash away to Pro14 conference A rivals Ospreys.

The fit-again Kieran Marmion is in the starting line-up along with fellow Ireland November squad members Bundee Aki, Finlay Bealham and Quinn Roux.

Jarrad Butler captains the side from openside with rising stars Paul Boyle and Sean O’Brien joining the Australian in the back row.

A win at Morganstone Brewery Field tomorrow (kick-off 20.05, TG4) could see the western province rise above the second-place Ospreys

“We have a few of our more experienced players coming back into the side which is a big boost to the squad,” said Friend after unveiling his team.

“Caolin Blade has done really well for us over the past few games, but it is great to have Kieran back as well. He is a really important player for us and he is fit and rearing to go.

“We also have Bundee back in our midfield alongside Tom Farrell. So overall, we are strengthened by our returning players for what we expect to be a tough fixture.”

Connacht: Tiernan O’Halloran, Niyi Adeolokun, Tom Farrell, Bundee Aki, Cian Kelleher, Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion,

Denis Buckley, Tom McCartney, Finlay Bealham, Ultan Dillane, Quinn Roux, Sean O’Brien, Jarrad Butler (Capt), Paul Boyle.

Replacements : Shane Delahunt, Conan O’Donnell, Conor Carey, James Cannon, Colby Fainga’a, Caolin Blade, Conor Fitzgerald, Kyle Godwin.

