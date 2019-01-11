This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 11 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Friend confident scrum-half Marmion will be fit for Ireland's Six Nations defence

The Connacht nine had ankle surgery in November, but has stepped up his recovery in recent weeks.

By John Fallon Friday 11 Jan 2019, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 539 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4433950
Marmion had surgery on his ankle before Christmas.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Marmion had surgery on his ankle before Christmas.
Marmion had surgery on his ankle before Christmas.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

CONNACHT HEAD COACH Andy Friend has confirmed scrum-half Kieran Marmion is on course to return from injury and be available for selection ahead of next month’s Six Nations.

Marmion won the last of his 24 Ireland caps in the win over the All Blacks in November but then underwent surgery on an ankle injury a few days later.

It remains to be seen if Marmion is ready for the start of Ireland’s Six Nations defence against England on 2 February, but Friend has reported his recovery has gone well.

“He is definitely on course,” said Friend. “He started running at the start of this week. He pulled up fine from that which is always a positive sign. At this point, he is on course for a return in February.

“That was always the plan, to get the operation done and be available for that. All things being equal he should be there for that.”

Friend was speaking at a rugby blitz in Gort RFC in south Galway yesterday, during which the full Connacht squad helped put over 450 school children through their paces.

The Connacht coach said he was encouraged by the growth of the game he was witnessing throughout the province.

Earlier this week a new scheme was announced where each club in the province has been allocated a couple of players from the Connacht squad as their club ambassadors.

“Every club around Connacht has been two players who will be ambassadors for their clubs, basically service their needs through the year,” he added.

“There is a minimum of two attendances that they have to go to. If they want a jersey presentation or turn up and talk to the kids, or some players, the players are there.

“It’s about us as a club linking into the community and trying to grow the game of rugby.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    FOOTBALL
    'Man United speculation there for a reason' - Solskjaer praises Pochettino
    'Man United speculation there for a reason' - Solskjaer praises Pochettino
    Under-strength Barcelona suffer Copa del Rey defeat
    Dyche rubbishes Tarkowski to Liverpool link as a 'bizarre rumour'
    LEINSTER
    'We're treating it as a final': Toulouse ready to raid the RDS
    'We're treating it as a final': Toulouse ready to raid the RDS
    Larmour v Kolbe: 'You’d pay money to see them on the same field, wouldn’t you?'
    How they stand: The state of play across the Champions Cup pools
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Pogba back from injury for Man United's trip to Wembley
    Pogba back from injury for Man United's trip to Wembley
    Arsenal not currently in a position to make permanent deals, says Emery
    Everton midfielder: 'The football played by Big Sam was awful, if it could even be called football'
    BOXING
    'She has good morals': Pete Taylor opens up on pre-Rio Olympics split with daughter Katie
    'She has good morals': Pete Taylor opens up on pre-Rio Olympics split with daughter Katie
    Critically acclaimed 'Katie' film to air on RTÉ and become available in UK next week
    Dublin's Lynn 'The Hunter' Harvey lands her dream fight for the European title

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie