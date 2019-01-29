This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man United in talks with Chinese Super League club over Fellaini sale - reports

The Belgian’s contract expires at the end of next season.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 29 Jan 2019, 4:13 PM
1 hour ago 1,412 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4465520
Fellaini has come on twice as a substitute under Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, and has played just 31 total minutes since the Norwegian replaced Jose Mourinho.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

MANCHESTER UNITED ARE in talks with Shandong Luneng over the potential sale of Marouane Fellaini according to reports in the UK.

James Ducker writes in The Telegraph that the Chinese Super League club have sent a delegation to Manchester to meet the player and seal a deal which would see him leave Old Trafford after five-and-a-half years.

The Chinese transfer window doesn’t close until 28 February, however, so Shandong are under less of a time constraint than European clubs to get their winter recruitments over the line.

Fellaini was awarded a new two-year deal by United only seven months ago, but Jose Mourinho’s sacking has thrown his future into question: the Belgian has played only 31 minutes under Ole Gunnar Solksjaer during the interim manager’s eight-game spell in charge thus far.

According to The Telegraph and several other UK publications, Fellaini, 31, could now follow compatriot Mousa Dembele to China after the latter departed Tottenham for Guangzhou R&F earlier this month.

Ducker also reports in The Telegraph that Juan Mata is to ‘weigh up his options’ after being offered a 12-month extension to his current contract which expires at the end of the season.

Reds defender Van Dijk emerges as a doubt through illness

