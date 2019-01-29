Man United in talks with Chinese Super League club over Fellaini sale - reports

Fellaini has come on twice as a substitute under Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, and has played just 31 total minutes since the Norwegian replaced Jose Mourinho.

MANCHESTER UNITED ARE in talks with Shandong Luneng over the potential sale of Marouane Fellaini according to reports in the UK.

James Ducker writes in The Telegraph that the Chinese Super League club have sent a delegation to Manchester to meet the player and seal a deal which would see him leave Old Trafford after five-and-a-half years.

The Chinese transfer window doesn’t close until 28 February, however, so Shandong are under less of a time constraint than European clubs to get their winter recruitments over the line.

Fellaini was awarded a new two-year deal by United only seven months ago, but Jose Mourinho’s sacking has thrown his future into question: the Belgian has played only 31 minutes under Ole Gunnar Solksjaer during the interim manager’s eight-game spell in charge thus far.

According to The Telegraph and several other UK publications, Fellaini, 31, could now follow compatriot Mousa Dembele to China after the latter departed Tottenham for Guangzhou R&F earlier this month.

Ducker also reports in The Telegraph that Juan Mata is to ‘weigh up his options’ after being offered a 12-month extension to his current contract which expires at the end of the season.

