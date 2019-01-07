This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 7 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Marseille boss furious over 'unacceptable' defeat to fourth-tier minnows

They’ll be dancing on the streets of Andrezieux.

By AFP Monday 7 Jan 2019, 10:13 AM
1 hour ago 1,495 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4426493

Imago 20190106 Andrezieux players celebrate following their victory against Marseille. Source: Imago/PA Images

MARSEILLE COACH RUDI Garcia lashed out at his “unacceptable” side after they were embarrassingly dumped out of the French Cup 2-0 by fourth-tier Andrezieux on Sunday, while Paris Saint-Germain strolled past fifth-division side Pontivy.

Goals from Bryan-Clovis Ngwabije in the 17th minute and Florian Milla seven minutes from the end humiliated Marseille, who last season reached the final of the Europa League, and left Garcia’s off-form side winless in seven matches.

“This is unacceptable,” Garcia said to reporters. “Well done to Andrezieux, who showed that they were a team that wanted it and fought together, something that we desperately lacked.”

PSG, meanwhile, comfortably beat Pontivy 4-0 despite a host of changes and performing well below their best, with both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe on the scoresheet for the runaway Ligue 1 leaders, who were only a goal up at the break following an own goal for the unfortunate Sylvain Jule.

Julian Draxler completed the rout with three minutes left, latching onto a Neymar pass before clipping home.

In Saint-Etienne, Marseille had 28 shots on goal but couldn’t finish their chances and were punished by their lowly opponents on what Garcia called a “very bad day”.

Defender Ngwabije, who hadn’t scored a goal since the start of the season, told Eurosport that he had “dreamed” of making such a big impact.

Imago 20190106 Florian Milla celebrates after scoring for Andrezieux. Source: Imago/PA Images

Marseille’s poor recent run of form has seen them knocked out of both domestic cup competitions and the Europa League, which they exited at the group stage last month after picking up just one point from six matches and finishing bottom of Group H.

They are also a whopping 20 points behind PSG, but more importantly are five away from Lyon and the final Champions League place. Marseille join fellow Ligue 1 sides Montpellier, Nimes and Angers out of the cup.

Meanwhile, Marseille’s next opponents Monaco, who are locked in a relegation battle, struggled to a 1-0 win over fifth-tier Canet en Roussillon despite playing with a man extra for over 70 minutes.

Moussa Sylla’s second-minute strike ensured just the fifth win in all competitions for Thierry Henry’s side, who are second-from-bottom in Ligue 1.

Rennes avoided a minor shock after coming out on top 5-4 in a penalty shoot-out at home to Ligue 2 side Brest, who had taken a 2-1 league at Roazhon Park before Ismaila Sarr levelled for the hosts after the break.

© – AFP, 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    FOOTBALL
    'Absolutely coincidental' - Crystal Palace keeper Hennessey denies making Nazi salute
    'Absolutely coincidental' - Crystal Palace keeper Hennessey denies making Nazi salute
    Barcelona go further clear as Messi and Suarez strike
    Muller backs Bayern team-mate Ribery after expletive-laden social media outburst
    LEINSTER
    'We're the team chasing them now. It's going to be a huge game for us'
    'We're the team chasing them now. It's going to be a huge game for us'
    O'Brien builds on his opportunities after pre-season meeting with Cullen
    'They're at a different stage to where we are': Ulster endure another difficult night
    ULSTER
    McFarland hopes Ulster's talented prospects 'learn a lot' from RDS experience
    McFarland hopes Ulster's talented prospects 'learn a lot' from RDS experience
    Leinster's young guns shine but sloppiness leaves room for improvement
    Six-try Leinster make light work of Ulster in facile inter-pro victory
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'World class' Cesc Fabregas gave farewell speech to Chelsea team-mates, says David Luiz
    'World class' Cesc Fabregas gave farewell speech to Chelsea team-mates, says David Luiz
    Real Madrid confirm signing of highly-rated Spanish youngster from Man City
    Jermain Defoe completes move to Rangers on 18-month loan deal from Bournemouth

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie