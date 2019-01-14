Martin O'Neill set to be appointed Nottingham Forest manager - reports

MARTIN O’NEILL WILL be the next Nottingham Forest manager, according to BBC Radio Nottingham and the Guardian.

O’Neill left his job as Ireland boss in November after five years in charge.

The Derry native won, of course, two European Cups under Brian Clough at Forest and was voted onto the club’s all-time XI by supporters.

The Reds sit ninth in the Championship, four points outside the play-off places.

Club owner Evangelos Marinakis met O’Neill on a couple of occasions over the past 48 hours and was ‘blown away’ by O’Neill’s energy and drive to return to Forest, according to Daniel Taylor.

The deal’s details are expected to be concluded over the next 24 hours and “whether O’Neill’s former assistant with the Republic of Ireland, Roy Keane, will be joining him at the City Ground,” Sky Sports suggest.

Aitor Karanka parted company with the midlands club last week.

