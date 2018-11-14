18-year-old Ireland striker unlikely to feature against Denmark as he considers international future

- Paul Fennessy reports from Abbotstown

MARTIN O’NEILL SAYS that Southampton teenager Michael Obafemi is unlikely to feature in the upcoming Nations League match against Denmark.

The 18-year-old, who is also eligible to play for Nigeria and England, is currently contemplating his international future.

Obafemi could play in Thursday’s match against Northern Ireland, though O’Neill said he was unlikely to feature in the clash with Denmark on Monday, having talked to the youngster.

Featuring in the Danish match, which counts as a competitive game, would tie Obafemi down to the Irish team for the remainder of his career.

“I haven’t spoken to his parents, but I’ve spoken to him,” O’Neill said at today’s press conference.

“He’s enjoyed the training and has done really well, very well. I think he’s really enjoyed it. But I think in terms of decisions… I think that’s a bit of a distance off. He’s got things to think about. I wouldn’t be rushing him. I think that if he comes in and rushes in, that’s a different issue. I want the people to want to play for us and I want them.”

