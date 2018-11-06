This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 6 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'James is entitled to do what he wants... It's entirely his choice and I think we should respect it'

Martin O’Neill has backed the winger, who has been the subject of more controversy recently.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 6 Nov 2018, 3:17 PM
18 minutes ago 1,517 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4325411
James McClean (file pic).
Image: Anthony Devlin
James McClean (file pic).
James McClean (file pic).
Image: Anthony Devlin

IRELAND BOSS MARTIN O’Neill says he is unaware of the details surrounding the latest James McClean-poppy controversy, but speaking more generally about the issue, feels the player deserves to be respected.

Over the years while playing at a number of English teams, McClean has repeatedly had to explain and defend his decision not to wear a poppy to mark Remembrance Day — an event in Britain and other members of the Commonwealth honouring the memory of armed forces who have died in the line of duty.

The winger’s current club, Stoke, previously released a statement saying they would not pressure McClean into wearing a poppy, however a section of the club’s support have targeted the player for abuse as a result of his stance.

McClean subsequently hit back, labelling the fans in question “uneducated cavemen,” while the Football Association have warned the player for his use of an offensive word on social media.

Speaking at a press conference today in Dublin, O’Neill backed his player’s decision not to wear a poppy.

“James is entitled to do what he wants,” the Irish manager said. “This was the entire point. It’s entirely his choice and I think we should respect it.

James obviously becomes the focus of attention around this particular time… Nothing unusual about that.”

Injured pair Jon Walters and Stephen Ward were the most notable absentees from O’Neill’s 36-man Ireland squad announced today.

The 66-year-old coach said he was pleased with the return of Seamus Coleman and Robbie Brady, who missed previous games due to injury.

However, the upcoming fixtures against Northern Ireland and Denmark, which take place on 15 and 19 November, have come too soon for James McCarthy, as the midfielder continues to recover from the broken leg he suffered earlier this year. Despite the player recently lining out for Everton U23s, he is not yet ready for an international call-up.

“He was hoping, about a month ago, to have made this particular squad. I think Everton just want to be a little bit more careful than perhaps before,” O’Neill added.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Kearney losing his fitness battle for Argentina after limited role in training
    Kearney losing his fitness battle for Argentina after limited role in training
    Contepomi hopes Argentina show Jaguares traits against 'mature' Ireland
    'When the discussion comes, it comes': Lowe not thinking about Ireland future
    CHICAGO
    Ringrose and Aki show spark but Henshaw primed for return against Pumas
    Ringrose and Aki show spark but Henshaw primed for return against Pumas
    O'Mahony fully fit but Argentina Test 'might be too soon' for Kearney
    Fearless Jordan Larmour lifts off with scintillating Chicago hat-trick
    ITALY
    Precious opportunity for Carbery and McGrath shows they're still learning
    Precious opportunity for Carbery and McGrath shows they're still learning
    Ulsterman Addison hungry for more after Ireland debut in Chicago
    'You get a double barrel shotgun, stick it on your foot and blow it off'
    FOOTBALL
    PSG appeal to CAS to stop Uefa's Financial Fair Play investigation
    PSG appeal to CAS to stop Uefa's Financial Fair Play investigation
    Boca and River agree to prohibit away fans from Superclásico Libertadores final
    United midfielder Nemanja Matic explains his decision not to wear a poppy
    IRELAND
    'It's an honour': Conor Murray picks up Midi Olympique's World Player of the Year award
    'It's an honour': Conor Murray picks up Midi Olympique's World Player of the Year award
    Beirne's big outing in Chicago leaves Ireland spoiled in second row
    No excuses for Schmidt's Ireland as they aim to move up a gear for Pumas

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie