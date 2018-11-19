This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 19 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

O'Neill won't exceed his brief by urging 'impressive' O'Connor to leave United

Despite not playing a first-team game for Manchester United, Lee O’Connor is currently in the Ireland squad.

By Paul Dollery Monday 19 Nov 2018, 1:08 PM
11 minutes ago 276 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4347028

Paul Dollery reports from Aarhus

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND manager Martin O’Neill has heaped praise on Lee O’Connor after giving the young defender his first senior international call-up.

However, O’Neill has insisted that he won’t exceed his brief by encouraging the 18-year-old to leave Manchester United in order to continue his development at club level.

Lee O'Connor Lee O'Connor training with Ireland at Ceres Park in Aarhus last night. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

O’Connor is with the Ireland squad in Aarhus for this evening’s Uefa Nations League fixture against Denmark (7.45pm Irish time). That’s in spite of the fact that he has yet to play a first-team game at club level.

Nevertheless, O’Neill has been impressed by what he has seen of the versatile defender, who captained the Ireland U19s to a 2-1 victory over the Netherlands in a European Championship qualifier last month.

“A very impressive young man,” said O’Neill. “He’s a quiet lad, as Nicky Butt said to Roy [Keane] about him. I’ve been very impressed with him — as a person and as a player.

“It looks as if he’s got a decent future ahead of himself. You can’t get carried away with things. But he’s enjoyed it. He’s enjoyed the training immensely.

“At first I think he said he thought it was intense. That’s good. It’s a great experience for him. I think that’s something that will stand him in really good stead when he gets back to Manchester United.

“I don’t think he’s one of these lads that will get carried away with it. It will stand him in good stead and I think he will get confidence from it, which is really important.”

Having turned 18 in July, O’Connor is the youngest member of the squad that O’Neill has taken to Denmark. Along with Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher, Hearts (on loan from Burnley) defender Jimmy Dunne and Southampton striker Michael Obafemi, O’Connor is one of four uncapped players in the travelling party.

The Waterford native, who joined Manchester United in 2016, is highly-regarded at Old Trafford. He has featured regularly for the club’s U23 side but has yet to be given a chance to impress in Jose Mourinho’s first team.

Manchester United v Juventus - UEFA Youth League - Group H - Leigh Sports Village Lee O'Connor playing for Manchester United against Juventus recently in the Uefa Youth League. Source: EMPICS Sport

It’s still early days for O’Connor, but O’Neill acknowledges that it will be difficult for him to advance his development while he’s at Manchester United, where opportunities for young players to make a breakthrough are limited due to the financial muscle the club is capable of flexing in the transfer market.

However, when asked if he would urge O’Connor to leave United in search of first-team football elsewhere, O’Neill said: “I think it might be early for that. This is a conversation that we’ve had in the not-too-distant past.

“I know that when I was a club manager, if international managers said that a player should be sent out on loan, it’s not something I really enjoyed hearing. I’m certainly far from doing that. I think it’s something that players will have to look at.

“They will see the situation for themselves. If they’re not going to get in at first-team level but feel that they’re certainly capable of playing at a lower level — I’m talking about from Premier League to Championship — I think it’s something that clubs would certainly look at favourably now.

“They probably should do in that situation. The clubs have got a bit of responsibility to think, ‘we don’t want to hold this boy back and have him playing underage football for another two years’. Go out and get some experience. That would be great.

“But if you’re asking me should I go and tell any Premier League club to do that, I think that’s outside my remit.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    'He's always there to carry, always there to tackle': James Ryan continues to soar
    'He's always there to carry, always there to tackle': James Ryan continues to soar
    Relentless JVDF celebrates 'incredible' night 9 months on from knee nightmare
    'I just couldn't believe he came out with the ball': O'Mahony try-saver made all the difference
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'They were wearing that green Ireland jersey and when they're wearing that we're all together'
    'They were wearing that green Ireland jersey and when they're wearing that we're all together'
    'I didn't really want Seamus answering that question as it's my responsibility'
    O'Neill dismisses 'ludicrous' notion of fast-tracking Obafemi to avoid Rice repeat
    IRELAND
    All Blacks depart Dublin after being 'manipulated' by clever Ireland
    All Blacks depart Dublin after being 'manipulated' by clever Ireland
    Prolific Stockdale stays in the moment to produce sublime chip kick
    'It’s a bit special at home and a bit special because of what happened in 2013'
    DENMARK
    Irish fan dies after going into water at Copenhagen Harbour
    Irish fan dies after going into water at Copenhagen Harbour
    O'Neill brings Ireland back to scene of last win of Staunton's doomed reign
    'Sometimes it's hard because luck is against you' - Danish boss sympathises with O'Neill
    NEW ZEALAND
    Michael D Higgins and Shane Ross fly out with congrats for Ireland's win over All Blacks
    Michael D Higgins and Shane Ross fly out with congrats for Ireland's win over All Blacks
    Haka response from Ireland a statement that they refused to take a backward step
    Best 'physically exhausted, mentally ecstatic' after leading second Irish win over All Blacks

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie