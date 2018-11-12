Martin O'Neill will have discussion with 18-year-old Southampton youngster about committing to Ireland

IRELAND BOSS MARTIN O’Neill has said Michael Obafemi could feature in the games against Northern Ireland and Denmark, but said he will have a discussion with the player about committing to the Republic.

The 18-year-old Dublin-born attacker, who has featured twice for Southampton in the Premier League, is also eligible to represent England and Nigeria.

Should the promising young striker feature against the Danish, he would be tied down to the Boys in Green for the remainder of his career.

However, while O’Neill did not rule out Obafemi featuring against Denmark, he said he would not pressure the player into doing so and would sit down with the player and his family to discuss the matter in the coming days.

The Irish boss announced his final squad for the upcoming games today, with Derrick Williams and Shane Long both unavailable due to injury.

More to follow

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: