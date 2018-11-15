This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 15 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Even if he does declare... Do I really want to go and do that, and then he changes his mind later?'

Martin O’Neill has emphasised the importance of not pressurising Michael Obafemi into making a decision on his international future.

By Paul Fennessy Thursday 15 Nov 2018, 7:30 AM
19 minutes ago 662 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4339970
Michael Obafemi pictured in Ireland training during the week.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Michael Obafemi pictured in Ireland training during the week.
Michael Obafemi pictured in Ireland training during the week.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

- Paul Fennessy reports from Abbotstown

MARTIN O’NEILL HAS emphasised the importance of not pressurising Michael Obafemi into making a definitive decision on his international future, while suggesting that the uncapped teenager could feature for the Republic against Northern Ireland this evening.

The Irish boss said on Thursday that the 18-year-old Southampton striker, who is also eligible to represent England and Nigeria, was unlikely to travel with his squad to Denmark, despite receiving his first senior call-up earlier this week.

Featuring in Monday’s Nations League match would mean the player would have to stick with Ireland for the remainder of his career, but Obafemi — who was born in Dublin to Nigerian parents and spent the majority of his upbringing in London — is understood to be still contemplating his international future.

The 66-year-old coach suggested that even if Obafemi did declare himself available for the Danish game, he would be reluctant to pick him given the complexity of the situation.

“I didn’t press him primarily because I didn’t get the opportunity to speak to his family,” the Ireland manager said.

“I’m always hopeful [about him choosing Ireland], I’ve always said that. I’m hopeful about Declan Rice. But I can only be confident about something that I know that I’m in control of. I’m not in control of other people’s decisions, particularly issues like this, that are very important.

“But he has really enjoyed the training, he did very well, and he’s got a lot of encouragement from staff and senior players, like Glenn Whelan and Seamus Coleman. So that sort of feeling has got to be good. 

“He might well have made his mind up before coming over here… Even if he does declare, we’ve got a game on Monday. Do I really want to go and do that, and then he changes his mind later? I’m not sure.”

Obafemi’s dilemma is one of a number of eligibility sagas that O’Neill has had to deal with since becoming Irish manager. Ex-Ireland U21 international Jack Grealish previously turned down a senior call-up, and ultimately declared for England, while West Ham’s Declan Rice is currently contemplating a similar switch, having represented the Boys in Green in three friendlies.

Conversely, Ireland have also benefited from the eligibility ruling recently. Ex-Northern Ireland U21 international Michael Duffy has chosen to declare for the Republic, while Michael O’Neill compared the two sides’ international tug of war over Burnley defender Jimmy Dunne to the Rice scenario.

“I think it’s going to rear its head more often now,” the Republic boss said on Thursday. “One of the solutions might have been that if you play a senior friendly game, that would count as a proper senior game more than anything else. I did say, half jokingly, that it might work in your favour for some and go against you for others.” 

O’Neill added: “Fifa might look at it in the not-too-distant future. Having experienced that situation both recently and with Jack Grealish, I think it’s something they’d look at. They may easily put me in my place and say ‘these are the rules, too bad, you have to deal with it’. And I’d abide by it, but I’d need to [think about] it a bit more deeply.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    'I'd be lucky to be tying my laces at 36': Dynamic Taylor's admiration for stalwart Rory Best
    'I'd be lucky to be tying my laces at 36': Dynamic Taylor's admiration for stalwart Rory Best
    'He's not afraid of pulling the trigger': Barrett sees a lot of familiar traits in Sexton
    'If you are too emotional, you'll miss a beat and against these guys it's seven points'
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    'For me, he certainly has the attributes to work outside of the League of Ireland and at international level as well'
    'For me, he certainly has the attributes to work outside of the League of Ireland and at international level as well'
    Michael O'Neill insists 'Jimmy Dunne is no different to Northern Ireland than Declan Rice is to the Republic'
    Ireland's Windsor Park hero says FAI made 'genuine' apology over non-invitation
    IRELAND
    'There was a Lego set so I said I'd give it a try and I became obsessed with it'
    'There was a Lego set so I said I'd give it a try and I became obsessed with it'
    In-form Ireland defender Doherty ruled out of clashes with the North and Denmark
    Omagh bombing, a united cause and Griffin’s 30-yard strike: when Northern Ireland came to Dublin in 1999
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'My background was brought up and there was a thing written about a car I was driving'
    'My background was brought up and there was a thing written about a car I was driving'
    'I always knew I had the quality to play for Manchester United. I know what I'm capable of'
    Gary Neville on Fred: Does he look like what you'd expect for £50m?
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    'I remember coming out for the warm-up and the chants were 'Kill the Fenian bastards''
    'I remember coming out for the warm-up and the chants were 'Kill the Fenian bastards''
    18-year-old Ireland striker unlikely to feature against Denmark as he considers international future
    'The phone hasn't stopped. There are people coming from everywhere. My little lad is going to be mascot'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie