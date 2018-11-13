This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 13 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

O'Neill praises in-form Irish attacker after superb start to life in League One

Ronan Curtis has been included in the senior squad to face Northern Ireland and Denmark after some eye-catching displays.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 13 Nov 2018, 12:05 AM
1 hour ago 777 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4335872
Ronan Curtis has previously been a regular for the Ireland U21 side.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Ronan Curtis has previously been a regular for the Ireland U21 side.
Ronan Curtis has previously been a regular for the Ireland U21 side.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

MARTIN O’NEILL HAS praised Ronan Curtis, after the 22-year-old attacker made the national senior squad for upcoming matches with Northern Ireland and Denmark.

Curtis previously was promoted from the U21 squad for the friendly with Poland back in September, though he was absent from the final squad for the games against Wales and Denmark last month.

However, injuries to Shane Long and Jon Walters have helped pave the way for the youngster’s return, with O’Neill showing the faith he has in the player by including him in Monday’s 29-man panel.

It represents a reward for the 22-year-old, who has performed impressively at club level since moving from Derry City to Portsmouth in the summer.

Pompey are currently top of League One after 17 games, with Curtis having scored six goals in 15 appearances for his new team.

“He’s a really genuine lad,” O’Neill said. “He’s got loads of enthusiasm. I saw him play against Peterborough at club level a couple of months ago and he was excellent. I think he’s got in there on merit. 

“Portsmouth are a fine side. They should be looking at promotion this season, but anyway, that’s someone else’s issue. They are a big club and I think he’s enjoying it. I also think he’s enjoying himself with us too. So I’m hoping he’s got a decent future ahead of him.”

O’Neill will be hoping Curtis can help solve his side’s well-documented attacking woes, with blanks drawn in recent Nations League clashes with Denmark and Wales the latest evidence that they lack the necessary cutting edge in attack.

However, O’Neill cited the recent good form of Preston duo Sean Maguire and Callum Robinson — who has found the net eight times in all competitions for his club this season — as reasons to be optimistic on the goalscoring front.

And in addition to Curtis, another promising young talent has emerged onto the scene. Lee O’Connor, who has captained Ireland at underage level at recent times, has been invited to train with the squad.

While the 18-year-old Manchester United youngster is not yet ready for competitive action, O’Neill has been impressed in the brief glimpses he has seen of the player.

I think young Lee O’Connor has made a good impression. I’ve been in contact with [Ireland underage coach] Tom Mohan. Tom is very strong on him, which is great. I know we have this idea that we can bring important players in, train with the first team, so when their opportunity comes, hopefully sooner rather than later, but certainly in the foreseeable future, that the surroundings are not strange for them, that they know some of the senior players and that they’re ready to go immediately.

“I think all those things are important, but just to be training with the likes of Seamus Coleman, it’s a boost for someone so young, so it’s great without the pressure [of playing matches].”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    'You can't lie about it and say it's just another game': Sexton eyes more history
    'You can't lie about it and say it's just another game': Sexton eyes more history
    'He was a great player back then and he's come on leaps and bounds': Crotty braced for Aki reunion
    Sexton backs 'smart' call to plan for All Blacks showdown without Murray
    FOOTBALL
    Ibrahimovic comes out on top and beats Rooney to MLS Newcomer award
    Ibrahimovic comes out on top and beats Rooney to MLS Newcomer award
    Investigation underway after soccer referee injured during assault at midlands match
    Interim manager leads rejuvenated Real Madrid to fourth successive win
    IRELAND
    Ireland's young guns - managed by ex-LOI star - beaten as the North bag late double
    Ireland's young guns - managed by ex-LOI star - beaten as the North bag late double
    Ireland hammered by Australia in World T20 opener
    Schmidt says Ireland 'need to get the car tuned' as All Blacks arrive in Dublin
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'I would like to be the manager' - Vidic puts himself forward for future United gig
    'I would like to be the manager' - Vidic puts himself forward for future United gig
    Forget the title, derby defeat leaves Man Utd fighting for top four
    Man City already one of the best Premier League teams ever, but are their achievements tainted?
    MANCHESTER CITY
    'City aren't Man Utd's biggest problem' - Top-four gap now the fear for Neville
    'City aren't Man Utd's biggest problem' - Top-four gap now the fear for Neville
    Guardiola glad as Man City overcome derby 'fear' to beat United
    Mourinho blames Man United's mistakes on mental pressure

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie