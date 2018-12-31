This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 31 December, 2018
The second-longest-serving head coach in the NFL has departed after 16 seasons

Marvin Lewis and the Cincinnati Bengals have parted company.

By The42 Team Monday 31 Dec 2018, 5:35 PM
1 hour ago 1,807 Views No Comments
Marvin Lewis has left the Cincinnati Bengals.
Marvin Lewis has left the Cincinnati Bengals.
Marvin Lewis has left the Cincinnati Bengals.

MARVIN LEWIS’ LENGTHY stint in Cincinnati has finally come to an end after the Bengals announced they have mutually parted ways with their head coach.

The 60-year-old ends his stint as the second-longest tenured head coach in the league behind the New England Patriots’ Bill Belichick.

Lewis was hired by Cincinnati in January 2003 and went 131-122 at the helm, though he posted a disappointing 0-7 postseason record.

The Bengals closed out the season with a 16-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, finishing the season 6-10.

“I want to thank the Bengals’ organisation, the fans and the city of Cincinnati for their support,” Lewis said in quotes published on the team’s website. “I regret I haven’t been able to provide them with the number-one goal of being world champions.

“I also want to thank our players, coaches and team employees for their effort and professionalism over the past 16 years. A lot of fine people have gone through this building in that time, and the organisation is better for all of them having been a part of it.”

The Bengals added that they will “review many candidates” to succeed Lewis in a process that “will last several weeks”.

