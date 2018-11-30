This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 30 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wolves aiming to be Premier League champions within six years, according to Matt Doherty

The Irish international says the club’s owners have lofty targets.

By The42 Team Friday 30 Nov 2018, 5:01 PM
1 hour ago 2,207 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/4369631
Matt Doherty of Wolves.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Matt Doherty of Wolves.
Matt Doherty of Wolves.
Image: EMPICS Sport

MATT DOHERTY HAS revealed that the owners of Wolverhampton Wanderers have set the club a target of winning the Premier League title within the next six years.

After a six-year absence, Wolves returned to the English top flight after winning the Championship last season.

With Nuno Espirito Santos’ side currently in 11th place, Doherty is confident that they can finish in the top half of the table.

As for the long-term goals of the club, which is owned by a Chinese investment firm, the Ireland wing-back says their sights are on qualifying for Europe and being crowned English champions for the first time since 1959.

“The vision for [Wolves’ owners] is probably to get in to Europe first, finish in the top six or seven, and then I think they want to win the league in the next five or six years,” Doherty told The Offside Rule podcast, as reported by Wolverhampton’s Express & Star.

“I imagine [a Premier League title] is the goal. It’s obviously really exciting to be able to be a part of it now at the start of it. Hopefully I can stay here for when that happens.”

Doherty, who joined Wolves from Bohemians in 2010, will be hoping to help his side to improve their recent form when they travel to play Cardiff City tonight.

Wolves have taken just one point from a possible 15 in their last five Premier League fixtures, having not won since Doherty scored the only goal of the game away to Crystal Palace on 6 October. Nevertheless, the 26-year-old Dubliner believes his club are still on course for a positive campaign.

“I don’t want to put a place on it, but I think we’ll have a top 10 finish if we can keep doing what we’re doing performance-wise,” he said. “But we’re not thinking ‘lads, we need to finish here or there’, we’re just going game by game. We play some good football, we create a lot of chances and don’t give away that many chances.

“We’ve conceded 13 big chances this season. I think that’s third-best [in the league]. So if we can put the ball in the net a bit more — all of us, because I’ve missed chances too — we’d be on for a really good season.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    Super sub Eriksen keeps Tottenham's Champions League hopes alive
    FOOTBALL
    'He wants to stay, and I want him to stay' - Mourinho confident De Gea will sign long-term deal
    'He wants to stay, and I want him to stay' - Mourinho confident De Gea will sign long-term deal
    First woman to ever score a point in Croke Park to be inducted into LGFA Hall of Fame
    Gerrard's 10-man Rangers secure precious point to keep Europa League hopes alive
    IRELAND
    Cooney, Murphy and McCloskey back in Ulster starting line-up for Cardiff clash
    Cooney, Murphy and McCloskey back in Ulster starting line-up for Cardiff clash
    'I was only trying to add an extra zero onto Conor's contract!'
    Ireland shaded by New Zealand, but progress to face Canada in quarter-final clash at Dubai 7s
    LIVERPOOL
    As it happened: PSG v Liverpool, Tottenham v Inter - Champions League tracker
    As it happened: PSG v Liverpool, Tottenham v Inter - Champions League tracker
    Is Robbie Keane underrated?
    Robbie Keane officially retires from professional football
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Wolves aiming to be Premier League champions within six years, according to Matt Doherty
    Wolves aiming to be Premier League champions within six years, according to Matt Doherty
    Sanchez unlikely to play for Man United again in 2018
    Joe Allen defends Derby midfielder after alleged biting incident

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie