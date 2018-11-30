Wolves aiming to be Premier League champions within six years, according to Matt Doherty

MATT DOHERTY HAS revealed that the owners of Wolverhampton Wanderers have set the club a target of winning the Premier League title within the next six years.

After a six-year absence, Wolves returned to the English top flight after winning the Championship last season.

With Nuno Espirito Santos’ side currently in 11th place, Doherty is confident that they can finish in the top half of the table.

As for the long-term goals of the club, which is owned by a Chinese investment firm, the Ireland wing-back says their sights are on qualifying for Europe and being crowned English champions for the first time since 1959.

“The vision for [Wolves’ owners] is probably to get in to Europe first, finish in the top six or seven, and then I think they want to win the league in the next five or six years,” Doherty told The Offside Rule podcast, as reported by Wolverhampton’s Express & Star.

“I imagine [a Premier League title] is the goal. It’s obviously really exciting to be able to be a part of it now at the start of it. Hopefully I can stay here for when that happens.”

Doherty, who joined Wolves from Bohemians in 2010, will be hoping to help his side to improve their recent form when they travel to play Cardiff City tonight.

Wolves have taken just one point from a possible 15 in their last five Premier League fixtures, having not won since Doherty scored the only goal of the game away to Crystal Palace on 6 October. Nevertheless, the 26-year-old Dubliner believes his club are still on course for a positive campaign.

“I don’t want to put a place on it, but I think we’ll have a top 10 finish if we can keep doing what we’re doing performance-wise,” he said. “But we’re not thinking ‘lads, we need to finish here or there’, we’re just going game by game. We play some good football, we create a lot of chances and don’t give away that many chances.

“We’ve conceded 13 big chances this season. I think that’s third-best [in the league]. So if we can put the ball in the net a bit more — all of us, because I’ve missed chances too — we’d be on for a really good season.”

