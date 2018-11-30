This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland defender Doherty marks 200th Wolves appearance in style

Harry Arter very nearly drew Cardiff level with a sweet volley.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 30 Nov 2018, 8:44 PM
43 minutes ago 2,324 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4370180

IRELAND DEFENDER MATT Doherty has marked his 200th appearance for Wolves by giving the visitors the lead in tonight’s Premier League clash at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Ghosting in at the back-post, Doherty finished brilliantly on his weaker left foot after Cardiff goalkeeper Neil Etheridge had made a superb save from Raul Jimenez’s powerful header.

Cardiff City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League - Cardiff City Stadium Doherty celebrates his 18th minute goal. Source: EMPICS Sport

The 26-year-old Dubliner, who has won five Ireland caps, has been an ever-present in the Wolves team in recent seasons, starting all 14 top-flight games for Nuno Espírito Santo’s side this term.

Tonight’s strike is Doherty’s second Premier League goal of the campaign and 14th career goal in his 200 appearances for Wolves, having joined the English club from Bohemians back in 2010.  

Harry Arter very nearly drew Cardiff level before the break but the Ireland international saw his sweetly-struck volley come back off the post, as he waits for his first goal for the Bluebirds on his season-long loan from Bournemouth.   

