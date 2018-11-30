Ireland defender Doherty marks 200th Wolves appearance in style

IRELAND DEFENDER MATT Doherty has marked his 200th appearance for Wolves by giving the visitors the lead in tonight’s Premier League clash at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Ghosting in at the back-post, Doherty finished brilliantly on his weaker left foot after Cardiff goalkeeper Neil Etheridge had made a superb save from Raul Jimenez’s powerful header.

Doherty celebrates his 18th minute goal. Source: EMPICS Sport

The 26-year-old Dubliner, who has won five Ireland caps, has been an ever-present in the Wolves team in recent seasons, starting all 14 top-flight games for Nuno Espírito Santo’s side this term.

Tonight’s strike is Doherty’s second Premier League goal of the campaign and 14th career goal in his 200 appearances for Wolves, having joined the English club from Bohemians back in 2010.

Harry Arter very nearly drew Cardiff level before the break but the Ireland international saw his sweetly-struck volley come back off the post, as he waits for his first goal for the Bluebirds on his season-long loan from Bournemouth.

Wolves take the lead! 🐺



Etheridge makes a superb low save, but Doherty is fastest to react!



Follow updates, commentary and in-game clips as @CardiffCityFC host @Wolves on Friday Night Football live on Sky Sports Premier League: https://t.co/81VcuIMYjS pic.twitter.com/HswQm0XsKx — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 30, 2018

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: