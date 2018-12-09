This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Matt Doherty scores dramatic late winner to snatch victory for Wolves at Newcastle

The Irish defender nodded home deep into stoppage time at St James’ Park.

By The42 Team Sunday 9 Dec 2018, 6:06 PM
48 minutes ago 2,593 Views 8 Comments
Doherty celebrates his winner.
Doherty celebrates his winner.
MATT DOHERTY HEADED a dramatic winner in the 94th minute as Wolves won 2-1 in the Premier League at 10-man Newcastle United.

Newcastle looked set to hold on for a point at St. James’ Park on Sunday after DeAndre Yedlin was dismissed for a crude foul on Diogo Jota, who opened the scoring for the visitors.

But Wolves had other ideas with Ireland international Doherty popping up to nod the ball into the open goal after goalkeeper Martin Dubravka could only parry a drive from Jota.

Wolves’ first away win in the Premier League since October follows their midweek win over Chelsea as Newcastle’s earlier equaliser from Ayoze Perez proved meaningless.

It was Doherty’s third goal of the campaign, and second in as many weeks after his recent strike against Cardiff City.

Newcastle, playing in front of 50,000 fans after a boycott was called off amid renewed takeover talks with owner Mike Ashley claiming he is ready to sell, started brightly and Salomon Rondon had a volley saved after 36 seconds when he was picked out in the box by Mohamed Diame.

Wolves took the lead in the 17th minute, though, Helder Costa’s cross finding an unmarked Jota with his powerful close-range finish going through Dubravka.

But Newcastle soon hit back, Rondon retrieving possession after thumping a 25-yard free-kick against the underside of the crossbar to deliver an excellent cross for Perez to flick home.

Newcastle lost Federico Fernandez to injury at the break and things got worse for the hosts in the 57th minute as Mike Dean sent off Yedlin, much to the fury of manager Rafael Benitez, who signalled to consult VAR, which will come into force in the Premier League next season.

The United States international, playing out of position as a centre-back after Fernandez’s injury, took a bad touch that allowed Jota to get in front of him, he then dragged the Wolves attacker down as he approached the penalty area.

Nuno Espirito Santo sent on Morgan Gibbs-White and Jimenez with the latter hitting the crossbar with a powerful drive that had Dubravka beaten, the goalkeeper then making a brilliant late save to deny Doherty.

But in the fourth minute of added time Wolves secured the winner, Doherty on hand to net for the second away game in a row, this time beating the helpless Dubravka after he denied Jota. 

